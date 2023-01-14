Read full article on original website
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Patch Notes and Release Date
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
Gizmodo
'The Return of the Crawling Evil,' a Lovecraftian Sci-Fi Story Written and Illustrated by Robots
You’ve probably heard about ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new AI chatbot that can spin up essays, poems, Twitter replies , and short stories at the drop of a hat. We at Gizmodo had heard a lot about the program’s fiction writing capabilities, so we thought: why not have it write us some science fiction? It seemed like an appropriate genre for a robot to tackle.
IGN
GTA Trilogy Could Reportedly Come to Steam Soon According to Updated Listing
Rumours have surfaced in the past about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy making its way to Steam and Epic Games Store soon. But there are still no announcements or any official indication that the compilation of games is coming to these stores. However, some recent changes to the Steam back-end reveal that the popular gaming storefront is likely to list the GTA Trilogy really soon.
IGN
New PS5 Update Prepares PlayStation Console For DualSense Edge Controller - IGN Daily Fix
We got a new #PS5 software update available for download, and it’s a hefty boy - it’s just over 1GB. With this patch, you’ll get the software requirements needed to get the DualSense Edge operable on your console. The DualSense Edge is the pro controller PlayStation is releasing later this month for #PlayStation5, and if you’re hoping to get it working on your console, you’ll have to download the 6.50 patch so that it’ll properly sync up with everything. In other news, there’s a bunch of Pokemon card thefts happening in Japan, according to the Japan Times. And finally, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, the streaming service is offering up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile!
ComicBook
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess multiplayer mod adds four-player splitscreen to the game
Link never has to travel Hyrule alone again
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second major update fixes more bugs
Update 1.2.0 arrives in late February
tryhardguides.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announces upcoming Unrivaled Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid event
Game Freak has prepared yet another time-limited 7-star or Black Crystal Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, Pokémon trainers will get a chance to battle and get a Greninja with the Mightiest Mark. Greninja is rarely encountered in Paldea, and the Greninja that appears during this event has Poison as its Tera Type, making it both a formidable opponent and a powerful ally.
tryhardguides.com
Indie platformer Mrs. Cat Between Worlds launches tomorrow
Mrs. Cat Between Worlds, a space cat 2D platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games, has just announced that it will launch tomorrow. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 5. Here’s the tweet from Ratalaika Games’ official feed:. Ratalaika Games has a...
dotesports.com
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
tryhardguides.com
How to get and find Copper in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to know how to get yourself some Copper, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
game-news24.com
What should the Nintendo Switch 2 be?
The Nintendo Switch is almost six. It’s very strange to say that it seems not long ago that the Wii U was the lowest ever point in the world, driven from the brink of long-standing insanity, their hardware and platform abandoned, relics of their own bubble created, relics of their own bubble, revolvingly interconnected from everything else. It wasn’t until now that we were in the middle of the night to talk about what the mysterious Nintendo NX could look like, and then even more recently, we talked about the prospects of the now only-revealed Nintendo Switch, and what it would like in that competitive market despite its strongest and most stacked competitive market.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games
Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after 6 years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch spawns wild “Paldean Sinistea”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are riddled with glitches and bugs that often result in hilarious scenarios, but one player encountered a “Paldean Sinistea” that has players wishing the Fakemon was real. Aside from being the first authentic open-world experience in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are known...
