Ravens DC Mike Macdonald excited for return of CB Marcus Peters vs. Bengals

While the potential return of quarterback Lamar Jackson was a key talking point ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ first playoff game before he was ruled out, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was excited about getting another contributor back on the field following his comments to the media.

Cornerback Marcus Peters has missed the last few games due to a calf issue, a big loss despite his up and down 2022 season. When a reporter asked Macdonald if Peters might give his defense an “emotional lift” when he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defensive coordinator answered emphatically in the affirmative.

“Oh, yes. We’ll see where it goes,” Macdonald said. “Marcus [Peters] has been a big part of what we’ve been doing, no matter what his role has been, throughout the whole season. Shoot, he sits right in front of me in defensive team meetings, and he’s a guy that brings a lot of energy. So, when he’s out there, and when he’s with the guys, it definitely brings a boost to the team.”

Peters will slot in next to fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and the two should have big impacts on the game. The return of Peters will certainly help in the Ravens’ efforts to contain the Bengals’ passing attack that shredded them in Week 18.