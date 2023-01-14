ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald excited for return of CB Marcus Peters vs. Bengals

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMohN_0kElzoTB00

While the potential return of quarterback Lamar Jackson was a key talking point ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ first playoff game before he was ruled out, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was excited about getting another contributor back on the field following his comments to the media.

Cornerback Marcus Peters has missed the last few games due to a calf issue, a big loss despite his up and down 2022 season. When a reporter asked Macdonald if Peters might give his defense an “emotional lift” when he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defensive coordinator answered emphatically in the affirmative.

“Oh, yes. We’ll see where it goes,” Macdonald said. “Marcus [Peters] has been a big part of what we’ve been doing, no matter what his role has been, throughout the whole season. Shoot, he sits right in front of me in defensive team meetings, and he’s a guy that brings a lot of energy. So, when he’s out there, and when he’s with the guys, it definitely brings a boost to the team.”

Peters will slot in next to fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and the two should have big impacts on the game. The return of Peters will certainly help in the Ravens’ efforts to contain the Bengals’ passing attack that shredded them in Week 18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Ravens Star Predicts If Lamar Jackson Will Return

The Baltimore Ravens players held their exit interviews today after their season ended in the playoffs last night. The question on everyone's minds was the status and future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While some players were more forthcoming than others, Ravens All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference.  After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys place 4 on ESPN's 100-player MVP ballot

The league’s Most Valuable Player race will still come down to one exemplary player, but a change in the voting procedure promises to make for some interesting back-and-forth when the end-of-season awards are finally handed out in early February. Starting this year, each Associated Press voter will cast a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies

Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy