Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley gives update on status ahead of Wild Card Weekend vs. Bengals

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to kickoff what they hope to be a long playoff run against the Bengals. No quarterback has been named so far, but if healthy Tyler Huntley could be the guy to get the start behind center, especially with fellow signal caller Lamar Jackson being ruled out for the contest.

Huntley missed Week 18 in Cincinnati with a shoulder issue, but has been able to practice the last couple of days. The former Utah star was asked how he was doing after Friday’s practice and seemed upbeat, saying that he’s feeling better and continuing to progress, putting his health percentage at over 90%.

“I’m doing good; I’m feeling better. [I] continue to progress, and I’m getting ready for this weekend.”

“It’s up there; it’s a good percentage. I think we’re pushing like 90-99 [percent], around there. We’re pushing; we’re up there. We practiced today, and we’re just seeing how we’re going to feel coming into these next couple days.”

No matter who gets the start for Baltimore, the offensive game plan should be a run heavy. Huntley and Anthony Brown are the two candidates to lead the offense, and whoever it is must limit turnovers and make a few big plays if the Ravens want to secure a win.

