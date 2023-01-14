The Villiage of DeGraff Council met in a regular session on Tuesday evening. Topping the short meeting was the village moving forward with a levy that will take place on the May ballot, to build a new firehouse. Mayor Stephanie Orsborne informed the council that in 2027 the state will require the village to have a new, larger fire engine, and the current firehouse is not large enough to house such a large piece of equipment. The village has prepared for the past two years to present this to the public and is holding meetings to update taxpayers. The levy will include an additional 1/2% income tax for residents that live within the village. Mayor Osborne gives more details:

