Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Chieftains sweep county swim meet
The Logan County swim meet was held Tuesday at the Hilliker YMCA in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, and Indian Lake took the pool for their final home meet of the season. The Lady Chiefs won the meet with 105 points, Indian Lake was second with 73 points, and Benjamin Logan...
peakofohio.com
Burns; King named Calvary Seniors of the Month
Daughter of: Jeffrey& Sheila Burns of Bellefontaine. School activities and awards: NHS, YLA, Key Club, Ski Club, ASB social director, ACSI fine arts festival 4-time superior award recipient, concert/jazz band, Springfield Youth Symphony, drama club, Cedarville honor strings, Cedarville symphony student guest violinist, Honda OSU STEM award, and superior honor roll.
peakofohio.com
Deborah S. “Debbie” Augustus
Deborah S. “Debbie” Augustus, 70, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 16, 1952, the daughter of Robert L. Johns, who survives in Bellefontaine, and the late JoAnn E. (Diener) Johns. She is also survived...
614now.com
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
peakofohio.com
Herron awarded first Andy Detwiler Memorial FFA jacket
A West Liberty-Salem FFA member was recently given the first Andy Detwiler Memorial FFA jacket. The owner of Liberty Gathering Place, Cindy Oelker, and her son, WL Police Chief, Shane Oelker presented the jacket to Christopher Herron on Wednesday, January 4th. Detwiler passed away on September 21, 2022, but his...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
peakofohio.com
DeGraff Seeking New Firehouse
The Villiage of DeGraff Council met in a regular session on Tuesday evening. Topping the short meeting was the village moving forward with a levy that will take place on the May ballot, to build a new firehouse. Mayor Stephanie Orsborne informed the council that in 2027 the state will require the village to have a new, larger fire engine, and the current firehouse is not large enough to house such a large piece of equipment. The village has prepared for the past two years to present this to the public and is holding meetings to update taxpayers. The levy will include an additional 1/2% income tax for residents that live within the village. Mayor Osborne gives more details:
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
peakofohio.com
Beverly J. Parmer
Beverly J. Parmer, 73, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. Beverly was a member of the Bellefontaine Church of God, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by many. Survivors include her husband of 30 years Glen...
peakofohio.com
Raiders split with Northwestern, Lady Lakers top North Union – Tuesday bowling scores
Area bowling teams were in action Tuesday. Benjamin Logan took on Northwestern at Victory Lanes in Springfield. The varsity Lady Raiders won 2,267 – 2,104. Leading Benjamin Logan was Malori Barnes with a 428 series (245, 183), Reece Plikerd fired a 347 series (176, 171), Sarah Folk added a 173 game and Lorali Klopfenstein chipped in a 149 game.
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
peakofohio.com
Linda S. Shirk
Linda S. Shirk, 68, of Belle Center, OH passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH. Linda married Kyle K. Shirk on December 11, 1977, in Bellefontaine, and he survives along with two children, Darren Shirk of Belle Center, and Holly (Kevin) McComb of Kenton, OH, four grandchildren, Julie Anne Shirk, Jolle Shirk, Grace McCombs, and Gabriel, McCombs, two siblings, Jerry (Sue) Furlong and Debbie Carpenter, and close friends, Rosanne and Alan Shirk.
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Schools to See Possible Levy
The Indian Lake Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening. At the top of the agenda, Dr. Rob Underwood presented a 2023-2024 staff-approved school calendar. The calendar includes a later-than-usual start date of August 30, 2023, due to an HVAC project at the high school, and a different day for graduation. Once the calendar is approved the graduation date for 2024 will be set to Friday, May 24, 2024, a change from a traditional Sunday date.
Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40
A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
peakofohio.com
Ridgemont falls, Urbana tops JA – Varsity girls basketball results
Ridgemont’s varsity girls fell to Ada 55-19. Kylie Shreve and Lauren Wingfield paced the Lady Gophers with 6 points each. The Urbana varsity girls topped Jonathan Alder 39-33. Alex Dixon led the Lady Hillclimbers with 15 points and Peyton Mounce chipped in with 13. Urbana improves to 10-5.
Comments / 0