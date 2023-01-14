SHIB flipped stETH for the biggest holding by dollars among the top 500 ETH whales. Metrics and market indicators were bearish. The Shiba Inu [SHIB] community’s expectations for SHIB did not go as planned, as the memecoin’s price declined by more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, it was trading at $0.00001053, with a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion.

1 DAY AGO