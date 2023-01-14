Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
ambcrypto.com
Why does Shiba Inu [SHIB] continue to stagger despite the Shibarium update?
SHIB flipped stETH for the biggest holding by dollars among the top 500 ETH whales. Metrics and market indicators were bearish. The Shiba Inu [SHIB] community’s expectations for SHIB did not go as planned, as the memecoin’s price declined by more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, it was trading at $0.00001053, with a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion.
msn.com
The Nasdaq Will Likely Soar in 2023 -- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy If It Does
Let's talk about the 800-pound bear in the room. Nearly 14 months after the decline began, the Nasdaq Composite remains caught in bear market territory, down 31% from its peak reached in late 2021. Investors are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel -- and hoping it isn't a train.
msn.com
2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.
msn.com
Is Gold Worth Investing In As Fed Rate Hikes Continue to Keep the Commodity Price Low?
For a long time, gold has been a commodity to understand the volatility of the markets. Gold prices have been at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce on Wednesday. Precious metals are often seen as a hedge against rises in consumer prices, but rate hikes could dampen inflationary pressure and make non-yielding gold less attractive.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
ambcrypto.com
Will Stellar Lumens [XLM] have a decent pullback before pumping toward the $0.1 mark? Decoding…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was strongly bullish on the higher timeframes. A fair value gap lay below and above the price. Bitcoin [BTC] trended upward throughout the past week...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu reaches the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level – a wave of profit-taking could ensue
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Shiba Inu was firmly bullish and $0.0000118 can serve as support. The Fibonacci extension levels further north were marked out and can be tested...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
ambcrypto.com
FTM bears gain leverage after a rejection of $0.3462, is it right time to sell
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM could continue with its downtrend momentum. FTM recorded a decline in open interests in the futures market. Fantom [FTM] offered over 80% gains after rallying from $0.1940...
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Stocks Slip Lower, Inflation Data On Deck, Disney, TSMC, KB Home - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip ahead of key inflation data; core prices in focus as December CPI may show headline decline; Disney shares jump as Nelson Peltz pushes for board seat; TSMC higher on record Q4 profits, muted chip sector forecast and KB Home shares slide after Q4 profit miss, uncertain 2023 outlook.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] registers an increase in TVL, but concerns still remain
Algorand’s TVL increased by 137% in the last seven days. Market indicators and a few metrics looked bearish. Algorand [ALGO] flashed in the headlines because of its latest achievement. DeFiLlama revealed that Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) registered a massive increase by growing over 137%. With this new development, Algorand was back within 18% of its previous all-time high.
ambcrypto.com
Optimism transaction volume hits new highs: Can OP remain positive?
Optimism saw a massive increase in transaction volume as it trended above its seven-day Moving Average. Optimism [OP] has also been attracting a high number of daily active addresses. According to a 16 January tweet by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, Optimism [OP] has seen high transaction volumes. As far...
ambcrypto.com
3AC and Coinflex founders join hands to launch new crypto exchange
3AC founders have teamed up with Coinflex’s founders to raise money for a new crypto exchange. The crypto industry welcomed the new venture with considerable criticism. Su Zhu and Kyle Davis, the men behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC)), the defunct crypto hedge fund whose collapse triggered an industry wide string of bankruptcies, have joined hands with Coinflex co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam to launch a new exchange.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if MATIC can defend Polygon in Solana market value flip
Polygon reclaimed the number 10 spot after Solana briefly positioned there as its market cap surpassed $9 billion. MATIC could continue in the green direction irrespective of the PoS hardfork. Polygon [MATIC] displaced Solana [SOL] off the 10th position on the market capitalization standings according to information from CoinMarketCap. The...
ambcrypto.com
Could Avalanche [AVAX] witness a drop this week? These metrics suggest…
Investors had a good time last week as Avalanche rallied by over 35%. AVAX received interest from the derivatives market but the rest of the metrics were negative. Avalanche [AVAX] recently uploaded its weekly report highlighting the most notable stats for the last seven days. AVAX’s TVL went up by over 4% during the last week and reached $842.7 million.
ambcrypto.com
XRP faces a critical level of resistance at the range high, watch out for a false breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily bearish order block was beaten last week and retested as a bullish breaker. The mid-range mark could be retested and can offer a buying opportunity for...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Comments / 0