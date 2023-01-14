ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports January 13-16, 2023

Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Cotton Slash Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Toyota Solara that lost control, drove off the road, and struck a utility pole. The driver, Daryle L. Porter, age 46 of Marysville was issued a traffic citation for failure to control. A crash report was taken, #80-23-015.
MARYSVILLE, OH
FireRescue1

Mayday: Ohio firefighters become trapped at fatal fire

LA RUE, Ohio — The Scioto Valley Fire District is investigating a fatal fire that involved a mayday call Saturday, WCMH reported Monday. Crews responded to an 8:30 p.m. report of a two-story building with a person inside. Heavy smoke was coming from both sides of the building, but firefighters went in to look for anyone who might be inside.
LA RUE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

2 injured after crash in Logan County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year

PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...

Comments / 0

Community Policy