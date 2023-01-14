Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports January 13-16, 2023
Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Cotton Slash Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Toyota Solara that lost control, drove off the road, and struck a utility pole. The driver, Daryle L. Porter, age 46 of Marysville was issued a traffic citation for failure to control. A crash report was taken, #80-23-015.
FireRescue1
Mayday: Ohio firefighters become trapped at fatal fire
LA RUE, Ohio — The Scioto Valley Fire District is investigating a fatal fire that involved a mayday call Saturday, WCMH reported Monday. Crews responded to an 8:30 p.m. report of a two-story building with a person inside. Heavy smoke was coming from both sides of the building, but firefighters went in to look for anyone who might be inside.
Ohio driver who struck cruiser arrested for 10th OVI
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Terrington Drive near Kenton Lane, according to a Sunday morning news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Victim of fatal Dayton shooting ID’d
The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.
Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified
DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
2 injured after crash in Logan County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
Record-Herald
Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
peakofohio.com
Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
Body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40
A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
sciotopost.com
US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year
PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...
