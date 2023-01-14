Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurant week underway in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
WFMZ-TV Online
David Bednarczyk joins Tulpehocken's 1000 point club
BERNVILLE, Pa. - Several 1000 point scorers on courts all across Berks County this season. Last night, Tulpehocken's David Bednarczyk became the latest member of the club. Bednarczyk becomes just the eighth member of the Trojans 1000 point club in program history. The achievement took place in Monday night's loss...
WFMZ-TV Online
General store, selling local coffee, bulk food, artisan wares and more, coming soon to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally sourced coffee, bulk food, personal care products and more is coming soon to downtown Bethlehem. Homeland General Store, a coffeehouse and market specializing in goods for the home, body and soul, is expected to open in early March at 552 N. New St., owner Jessica Watson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Life changing': Montgomery County mom selected to undergo free dental implant surgery
There's a saying, "The world always looks brighter from behind a smile." The doctors at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery located in Bucks County know that all too well. They've made a career out of brightening people's worlds one smile at a time. "We take them from a smile that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break complicates firefighting efforts, closes schools
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
WFMZ-TV Online
Breathe easy, sleep easy: Lehigh Valley doctor recommends alternative to CPAP, for those struggling with sleep apnea
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's something 30 million Americans deal with, according to the American Medical Association: obstructive sleep apnea can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep, and lead to even greater health problems, if not treated. Doctors at St. Luke's have had success with a procedure that can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Other business from Scranton City Council's Jan. 17, 2023 meeting:
Introduced an ordinance amending previously adopted legislation related to city quality of life regulations so violation numbers correspond with the tickets issued by Scranton Code Enforcement staff. In short, the ordinance makes it so the violation number for each quality of life infraction matches that of the ticket or citation for that violation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus defeats Southern Lehigh for fifth straight victory
EMMAUS, Pa. - Will Barber and Dylan Darville combined for 33 points as Emmaus defeated Southern Lehigh 60-53 in a non-league matchup on Monday night at the Hornet's Nest. It is the fifth straight victory for Emmaus (12-2) who sit atop the District 11 6A power point rankings. Max Pristas led all scorers with 19 points for Southern Lehigh (9-4).
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Restaurant Week offers meal deals around town
EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so. It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week. 69 News reporter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver reacts after unintentionally running over man in overnight fatal pedestrian accident in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa - Imagine it’s late at night on a busy Berks highway, and all of a sudden, you hit something. “I was coming down the bypass and I saw a couple cars on the shoulder and as I looked up, I saw a pile in the middle of the thru lane and before I could brake or move I ran over what I thought was a deer,” said William Bangs of Reading.
