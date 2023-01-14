Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Morning news brief
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
'There was no subterfuge': Neal defends Biden but approves of investigation on classified documents
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield responded on Friday to news that documents marked "classified" had been found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. Neal said it's important to remember that Biden voluntarily turned the documents over. "His attorneys in fact were the ones that discovered the documents...
Biden met Dutch leader about restricting China's access to cutting edge micro chips
Chinese leader Xi Jinping often talks about the opportunities ahead for his country in the face of what he calls changes unseen in a century. Well, sometimes those changes create challenges for him, too. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Within the last 24 hours, three pieces of news left many to wonder...
The state of democracy in Latin America
Just days after President Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's new president on January 1, supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed government buildings in the capital, trashing government offices and threatening chaos in an effort to force his return to power. Counterprotesters took to the street to demand that the rioters be brought to justice. But this isn't the only example of a complicated, messy transfer of power that we're seeing in Latin America. Peru is about to enter its second month of protests after that country's former president, Pedro Castillo, was arrested in December for trying to dissolve Congress, sparking political violence that has left dozens dead. Now Peru's current president, Dina Boluarte, is facing an inquiry from the country's top prosecutors on charges of genocide in connection with the security forces' response to these protests.
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few democratically elected government officials. The country's 10 remaining senators left office last week after their terms expired. What remains of the government is struggling to maintain security as gangs overrun the country. Haiti's de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has yet to make good on repeated pledges to hold general elections. Now, to understand how the nation got to this point, we spoke with Cecile Accilien. She's the president of the Haitian Studies Association, a professor of Haitian studies who's based in Atlanta. She says since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in 2021, Haiti has been without legitimate leadership.
Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine
The war in Ukraine is still going on, but some Ukrainians are already thinking about what life could be like after the war ends, and so are companies that have operations there. Uber's CEO just paid a visit to Kyiv, and NPR's Tim Mak took a ride with him. TIM...
The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is at the White House this week. He'll meet with President Biden where he'll discuss the war in Ukraine and also semiconductors. The U.S. and the Netherlands are both global leaders in semiconductor technologies. And the U.S. wants the Dutch to cut off competitors, specifically China. It's part of a wider strategy by the Biden administration to curb tech exports to China. For more, let's turn to Jon Bateman. He's a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Jon, you've described this as the boldest leap toward technological decoupling by the U.S. so far. But why do you think they need to be careful how it's done?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz accepts his defense minister's resignation
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned yesterday. She's the highest ranking member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet to do so, and her departure is shining a spotlight on what many see as Germany's lackluster support of Ukraine and its fight against Russia. Germany announced today that she'll be replaced by politician Boris Pistorius. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin. Rob, Lambrecht served just over a year as the country's top defense minister. Why did she resign?
Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
Connecticut Republicans are proposing to reduce the cost of electricity by removing state taxes and surcharges from customer invoices. Rolling back those charges could save the average Connecticut household $210 a year, said state Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, as he announced the GOP’s energy proposal on Tuesday. The...
Economic leaders and heads of state gather in Davos to discuss global challenges
Many of the world's economic and political leaders are gathering at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week to discuss the globe's many challenges, which includes soaring inflation, supply chain disruptions and also the war in Ukraine. With us now to take the temperature of the global economy is Ken Rogoff. He's a professor of international economics at Harvard and a former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund. He's joining us now from Davos. Ken, you're there. How do all the bigwigs there feel about the world's economy right now?
What Russia's claim on the capture of Soledar means for Ukraine
Over the weekend, deadly Russian airstrikes hit multiple cities in Ukraine. The air attacks come as fierce fighting rages in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia claims to have captured the salt mining town of Soledar, a claim that Ukrainian officials dispute. To break down Russia's military goals, we have Sergey Radchenko, a professor of Russian history at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He joins us from Davos, Switzerland. Good morning.
'Washington Post': Santos is linked to a cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
We've learned more about the finances of embattled freshman Congressman George Santos, who lied about much of his life story during his election campaign last year. Reporters at The Washington Post have uncovered close ties between the New York lawmaker and a businessman who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. For more, we're joined now by Isaac Stanley-Becker, political investigations reporter with The Washington Post. Thanks for being here.
