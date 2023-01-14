Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in...
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
republic-online.com
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
Jeremiah Schumacher, son of a Hays woman allegedly murdered by her spouse in 2022, urged Kansas House members to pass a bill preventing the accused of inheriting estate assets of the deceased. Current law forbids a convicted killer of benefitting financially from the estate, but not someone merely charged or arrested for a homicide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
WIBW
AG Kobach joins coalition against two companies ESG practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has officially joined a 21-state coalition to challenge the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices of two voting proxy advisory companies. The Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has decided to join other state attorneys general in a challenge against the proxy advisory...
kiowacountypress.net
Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
KCTV 5
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new organization in Kansas has launched in the face of rising healthcare costs with the hope to fight inflation. Kansas Employers for Affordable Healthcare - a new organization - announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it has launched to fight alongside businesses and employees who face rising costs for healthcare.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Century Farm Applications Open
Nominations are now being taken for Century Farms in Kansas. The Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. KFB also recognizes milestones of 150 years, and so far they've recognized just over 3,000 Century Farms in the state. The deadline for consideration to be a part of the 2023 program is May 15th. Complete details are available here.
End the ineffective corporate welfare of Kansas STAR Bonds | Commentary
Kansas economic development tool takes sales tax from state needs and gives it to wealthy developers.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
WIBW
New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
Warning About Aquifer’s Decline Sets Up Big Fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy...
KVOE
Kansas Insurance Department announces record $7.6 million in recovered money for policyholders in 2022
The Kansas Insurance Department says it recovered over $7.5 million for residents across the state last year, the largest single-year amount in department history. Money is considered as recovered if the Insurance Department helps people who need support with their insurance claims processes. If disputes arise between policyholders and insurance companies, the Insurance Department works to ensure policies are followed and benefits are paid accordingly.
koamnewsnow.com
$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
