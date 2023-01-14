ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

adastraradio.com

Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in...
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law

Jeremiah Schumacher, son of a Hays woman allegedly murdered by her spouse in 2022, urged Kansas House members to pass a bill preventing the accused of inheriting estate assets of the deceased. Current law forbids a convicted killer of benefitting financially from the estate, but not someone merely charged or arrested for a homicide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
HAYS, KS
WIBW

AG Kobach joins coalition against two companies ESG practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has officially joined a 21-state coalition to challenge the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices of two voting proxy advisory companies. The Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has decided to join other state attorneys general in a challenge against the proxy advisory...
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new organization in Kansas has launched in the face of rising healthcare costs with the hope to fight inflation. Kansas Employers for Affordable Healthcare - a new organization - announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it has launched to fight alongside businesses and employees who face rising costs for healthcare.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Kansas Century Farm Applications Open

Nominations are now being taken for Century Farms in Kansas. The Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. KFB also recognizes milestones of 150 years, and so far they've recognized just over 3,000 Century Farms in the state. The deadline for consideration to be a part of the 2023 program is May 15th. Complete details are available here.
KANSAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
KSNT News

Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department announces record $7.6 million in recovered money for policyholders in 2022

The Kansas Insurance Department says it recovered over $7.5 million for residents across the state last year, the largest single-year amount in department history. Money is considered as recovered if the Insurance Department helps people who need support with their insurance claims processes. If disputes arise between policyholders and insurance companies, the Insurance Department works to ensure policies are followed and benefits are paid accordingly.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
KANSAS STATE

