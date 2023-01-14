Nominations are now being taken for Century Farms in Kansas. The Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. KFB also recognizes milestones of 150 years, and so far they've recognized just over 3,000 Century Farms in the state. The deadline for consideration to be a part of the 2023 program is May 15th. Complete details are available here.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO