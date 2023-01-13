ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. “Someone found the phone around 46th or 47th Street and handed it to police,” Taylor’s brother, Al, […]
QUEENS, NY
anash.org

R’ Eliyahu Botvinnikov 67, AH

R’ Eliyahu Botvinnikov, who left Samarkand with a picture of the Rebbe in his wallet and went on to live in Crown Heights, and more recently in Seagate, NY, passed away. R’ Eliyahu Botvinnikov, a longtime resident of Crown Heights, and more recently in Seagate, NY, passed away on Tuesday, 24 Teves, 5783.
BROOKLYN, NY
anash.org

Powerful Shabbos Concludes With Energetic Concert

The energy was palpable as over 800 young professionals filled Sony Hall in NYC last night, gathering for havdala and a concert at the conclusion of an inspirational Shabbos as part of the CYP Shabbaton. The energy was palpable as over 800 young professionals filled Sony Hall in NYC last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anash.org

Rabbi Lau Pays Historic Visit to Long Island Chabad Centers

Last month Chabad of Hewlett and Chabad of Long Island brought Rabbi Dovid Lau, Chief Rabbi of Israel, to Long Island to tour the Chabad Mosdos. During his trip, Rabbi Lau visited the Chabad houses, schools, mikvahs, and communities all along Long Island. Last month Chabad of Hewlett and Chabad...
HEWLETT, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ourtownny.com

Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building

In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
