Subaru has revealed the new 2024 Impreza Hatchback with STI parts at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, with sporty body accessories and even a twin-exit central exhaust. The 2024 Impreza made its debut in November 2022, leaving fans underwhelmed by its design. It's a greater departure than ever from the Subaru WRX, which is now a standalone nameplate, and will only be available in hatchback form for now. But the worst news in recent years, as far as Subaru fans are concerned, is that there will not be a new WRX STI. But that hasn't stopped Subaru HQ in Japan from developing a whole bunch of STI parts for the standard Impreza and showcasing them on home soil.

5 DAYS AGO