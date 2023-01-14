ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

therealdeal.com

Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small

The word “schmendrick” — a Yiddish word for fool — doesn’t get thrown around much in the news. But it’s 2023, and the world — due to the pandemic and unrelenting march of technological advances, among other things — looks and operates a lot differently than just a few short years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley CVS Pharmacy Closing Soon

The CVS located at 274 Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley will close its doors for good on Wednesday, February 8. A store representative at the longtime CVS location said a store clearance will begin soon, but she didn't have an exact date. She was also unaware of what store would be replacing CVS.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
rew-online.com

Private equity firm expands, relocates to iconic 101 Park Ave. office tower

JLL has arranged an 18,000-square-foot lease for growing private equity firm Incline Equity Partners at 101 Park Ave., the iconic 49-story office tower located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Incline Equity Partners will nearly double its footprint in a relocation from 505 Fifth...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut

Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
STAMFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
pix11.com

Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Stony Brook hospitals ranked jointly as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” by healthcare info website

Stony Brook University Hospital has been ranked as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” in 2023 by the healthcare industry information website Healthgrades. The award signifies that the hospital is rated by the website as in the top 1% in the United States. Healthgrades’ ratings are based on evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, according to a Stony Brook University press release. The website also uses data from patient surveys and patient outcomes. Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital shares in the award.
STONY BROOK, NY
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis

Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
STAMFORD, CT

