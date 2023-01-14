Stony Brook University Hospital has been ranked as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” in 2023 by the healthcare industry information website Healthgrades. The award signifies that the hospital is rated by the website as in the top 1% in the United States. Healthgrades’ ratings are based on evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, according to a Stony Brook University press release. The website also uses data from patient surveys and patient outcomes. Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital shares in the award.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO