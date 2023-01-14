Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale
A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000. The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington includes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built Read More ...
therealdeal.com
Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
The word “schmendrick” — a Yiddish word for fool — doesn’t get thrown around much in the news. But it’s 2023, and the world — due to the pandemic and unrelenting march of technological advances, among other things — looks and operates a lot differently than just a few short years ago.
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley CVS Pharmacy Closing Soon
The CVS located at 274 Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley will close its doors for good on Wednesday, February 8. A store representative at the longtime CVS location said a store clearance will begin soon, but she didn't have an exact date. She was also unaware of what store would be replacing CVS.
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
rew-online.com
Private equity firm expands, relocates to iconic 101 Park Ave. office tower
JLL has arranged an 18,000-square-foot lease for growing private equity firm Incline Equity Partners at 101 Park Ave., the iconic 49-story office tower located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Incline Equity Partners will nearly double its footprint in a relocation from 505 Fifth...
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
Saks Fifth Avenue plans to add high-end casino to its Midtown store
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — From the cash register to cashing out, Saks Fifth Avenue is finalizing a plan to add a luxury, high-end casino to its iconic Midtown store, according to a source close to its owners. The retail giant and its owners, Hudson Bay Company, are in the process of attaining a gaming license […]
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
pix11.com
Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley
A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
Stony Brook hospitals ranked jointly as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” by healthcare info website
Stony Brook University Hospital has been ranked as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” in 2023 by the healthcare industry information website Healthgrades. The award signifies that the hospital is rated by the website as in the top 1% in the United States. Healthgrades’ ratings are based on evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, according to a Stony Brook University press release. The website also uses data from patient surveys and patient outcomes. Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital shares in the award.
pix11.com
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
longisland.com
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Comments / 0