34 San Francisco Events To Put On Your 2023 Calendar

A new year has started and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for San Francisco. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best exhibitions, events, festivals, parades, and concerts coming up in 2023. For events with no date yet announced, we’ve put the month they usually occur in so you can be on the lookout. Grab your calendar and jot down your favorites! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023 along with their opening or closing dates. Discover more in our running list of current and upcoming SF museum exhibitions. This list shows SF museums and gardens currently offering free admission days to the general public. Many museums including the Exploratorium and Academy of Sciences also take part in Museums for All, which gives free or reduced admission to low-income visitors, or Discover and Go, which gives free admission to visitors with an SF Public Library card.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville

Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
HAWAII STATE
CBS LA

Neighbors band together after tree smashes house, hospitalizing dad

A Northern California community has started a petition to bring awareness to the threat of trees toppling after a father of four was hospitalized.A massive eucalyptus tree fell onto the house home and sliced it in half in Castro Valley, southeast of San Francisco. It was one of two trees that came down on homes last week, along Kelly Canyon Creek. Now neighbors are worried about the ones still standing. They've signed a petition and are scrambling to figure out who's responsible before the next tree falls.Heather Gonzales's husband was pinned under a eucalyptus tree that came crashing into their...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Chef Masaharu Morimoto ​pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.

Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Man Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Targeting Foreign Investors - Defrauded Investors Who Were Seeking Green Cards Under the U.S. Immigrant Investor Program

January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND - Thomas Henderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 16 months in prison for making a false statement to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and for his. role in a conspiracy to defraud foreign investors who were investing in Oakland-based businesses as a means...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
SANTA ROSA, CA

