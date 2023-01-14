Read full article on original website
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
34 San Francisco Events To Put On Your 2023 Calendar
A new year has started and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for San Francisco. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best exhibitions, events, festivals, parades, and concerts coming up in 2023. For events with no date yet announced, we’ve put the month they usually occur in so you can be on the lookout. Grab your calendar and jot down your favorites! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023 along with their opening or closing dates. Discover more in our running list of current and upcoming SF museum exhibitions. This list shows SF museums and gardens currently offering free admission days to the general public. Many museums including the Exploratorium and Academy of Sciences also take part in Museums for All, which gives free or reduced admission to low-income visitors, or Discover and Go, which gives free admission to visitors with an SF Public Library card.
sfstandard.com
How to Get In Free to the Best Museums in San Francisco
San Francisco is blessed with dozens of museums—from world-class houses of fine art to quirky, personal one-of-a-kind collections—but admission doesn’t always come cheap. Want to see the Fridas and Rothkos at SFMOMA? It’s going to cost you a cool $25 this year for general admission. A trip...
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
sfstandard.com
Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Neighbors band together after tree smashes house, hospitalizing dad
A Northern California community has started a petition to bring awareness to the threat of trees toppling after a father of four was hospitalized.A massive eucalyptus tree fell onto the house home and sliced it in half in Castro Valley, southeast of San Francisco. It was one of two trees that came down on homes last week, along Kelly Canyon Creek. Now neighbors are worried about the ones still standing. They've signed a petition and are scrambling to figure out who's responsible before the next tree falls.Heather Gonzales's husband was pinned under a eucalyptus tree that came crashing into their...
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
7x7.com
Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.
Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Man Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Targeting Foreign Investors - Defrauded Investors Who Were Seeking Green Cards Under the U.S. Immigrant Investor Program
January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND - Thomas Henderson was sentenced on Tuesday to 16 months in prison for making a false statement to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and for his. role in a conspiracy to defraud foreign investors who were investing in Oakland-based businesses as a means...
Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
KQED
New Study Finds Rising Groundwater Is a Major Bay Area Flooding Risk
As recent storms have shown just how vulnerable the Bay Area is to flooding, a new study finds that rising groundwater is a crucial contributor to the region’s flooding challenges. The study's goal in four counties — Alameda, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo — is huge.
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
