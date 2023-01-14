ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé? #mayorkoch #parkandrecreation #texaschainsawmassacre

Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry exposéd on Wednesday that the temporary cut Christmas tree set up by the City of Quincy in the modestly landscaped center of the rotary at the Quincy side base of the Fore River Bridge clearly looked to have been whacked by an at least careless driver.
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

