What’s Open & Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday in 2023
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January. It celebrates the life and achievements of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old. The civil rights leader, minister, and...
Framingham Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday For Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Libraries will close today, January 14 at 5 p.m. Both libraries will be closed on Sunday, January 16 and Monday, February 16, to honor the Martin Luther King jr. holiday.
PHOTOS: Raising Your Voices Focus of the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast
NATICK – More than 200 people attended the Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebration breakfast at the Verve Hotel in Framingham on Monday morning. The master of ceremonies was journalist Malcolm Johnson. Johnson quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – “King remarked...
PHOTO GALLERY: Temple Beth Am Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
FRAMINGHAM – Temple Beth Am hosted a 3-hour Day of Service in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr, Sunday afternoon, January 15. The event was organized by Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens – JLOFT. Families with young kids and teens were encouraged to participate in multiple activities during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
City of Framingham Announces Route 9 Ramp Closure Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham announced tonight, January 17, after 5:30 p.m. that the off-ramp eastbound on Route 9 heading toward High Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. The ramp is expected to re-open around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18. ‘Sewer maintenance work will be...
Framingham Mayor To Deliver State of the City
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will deliver a State of the City address on Tuesday, January 31. The Mayor delivered his first State of the City address virtually in January of 2022. It will be 7 p.m. in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
1 Just a reminder that due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday yesterday, trash is on a one-day delayed collection. So if you trash is normally collected on Wednesday, it will be collected curbside on Thursday. 2. The City of Framingham’s Planning Director will speak at the Framingham Business...
Greater Framingham Community Church Will Stream 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church will host the 36th annual breakfast celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The event is sold out but the public can watch online. At this celebration, the president of Olin College, Dr .Barabino is the keynote speaker. You...
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
UPDATED: Ashland Extinguishes Fire at Masonic Lodge
ASHLAND – Firefighters extinguished a fire tonight, January 16, at the Masonic Lodge at 54 Front Street. The call came in before 8 p.m. Damage was minimal, according to firefighters. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
PHOTOS: Micro Library Installed at Framingham Community & Cultural Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library had a grand opening celebration for its newest “branch” a micro library at the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s Framingham Community & Cultural Center in South Framingham yesterday, January 13. The Framingham Public Library book locker is the first of its...
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
2 Energy Assistance Fairs in January; One in Natick & One in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Two Energy Assistance Fairs will beheld this month in coordination with the Town of Natick, Eversource, and the South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC). The goal of the fairs is to help residents manage energy costs, get help paying bills, and use less energy:. On January 23, from...
MetroWest YMCA Hosting Cooking Around the World Class
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest YMCA is holding an Cooking Around the World series of classes. This month, the focus is on India. The class is on Friday, January 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The special class will be taught by YMCA Boston Marathon runner, Usha. She will share...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé? #mayorkoch #parkandrecreation #texaschainsawmassacre
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry exposéd on Wednesday that the temporary cut Christmas tree set up by the City of Quincy in the modestly landscaped center of the rotary at the Quincy side base of the Fore River Bridge clearly looked to have been whacked by an at least careless driver.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Self Defense Class at Framingham Public Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library, as part of its Lunch Time Learning Series, held a free self-defense class yesterday, January 13. About a dozen people attended the noon to 1 p.m. class at the main Framingham Public Library taught by Framingham Police Department’s Debi Nau. One of...
Framingham Police Respond To Saturday Night Fight at Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Route 9 Sports Pub Saturday night for a fight. Police responded to 1186 Worcester Road at 10:20 p.m. “A individual was asked to leave the establishment and began to fight with staff,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “The individual was escorted...
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
