ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 19

Cynthia Williamson
4d ago

it has been said that we possibly will have large hail that will fall over Florida we need to pray we don't need any more damage done to our homes and vehicles

Reply
7
Related
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: January 18, 2023

Another great day for the weather with highs reaching the 70s. Beware of a high rip current risk at all Central Florida beaches. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday

Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
FLORIDA STATE
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
KEYC

Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
MANKATO, MN
KSLA

Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next big weather maker arrives Wednesday and brings a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex. Cooler weather follows the storms with more rain on the way in for the upcoming weekend. Clouds and patches of fog can be expected overnight with mild temperatures in...
LOUISIANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
DENVER, CO
abc17news.com

Tracking rain overnight into tomorrow, warm and windy Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Showers through about midday, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Gusty south winds up to 30-35 mph. EXTENDED: Clouds have started to roll...
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy