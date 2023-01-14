Read full article on original website
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
VTC Welding Instructor, Mr. Travis Crate, is with the *Gold Medal* Winners of the “Three-Man Fabrication Team.” Pictured here are Mr. Crate with students; Mason Brown (Senior Cranberry High School) Dillon Morrison (Senior, Oil City Area High School) and Cam Crocker (Senior, Oil City Area High School). This team competed against 5 other teams. The VTC Welding Technology team will now advance to Skills USA State Competitions in March. Photo courtesy Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).
Student wins Franklin Legion essay contest
Franklin American Legion Post 476 presented its 2023 high school essay contest first-place award to Rocky Grove High School senior Miranda Gardner. She is pictured here with Richard Deeter, commander of the Franklin American Legion. The contest gives students an opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities in English by using originality, accuracy and research. This year’s topic was “What Does Americanism Mean to Me.” (Submitted photo)
Regional bank announces closures
A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
OC Council awards contract for East Second project
Oil City Council awarded a nearly $5 million contract Thursday for the upcoming major project on East Second Street. S.E.T. Inc., based in Youngstown, Ohio, submitted the winning $4,749,231 bid for the work, Oil City manager Mark Schroyer said. The project will involve replacing the road, sidewalks and water and...
Recent Deaths 1/17/23
James E. “Jim” McFarland, Sr., 74, of Titusville, died Jan. 14, 2023. Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, died Jan. 14, 2023. Harry R. “Skip” Cook died Jan. 13, 2023. Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died Jan. 15, 2023. Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City,...
Holtz Tabbed as Warren City Manager
WARREN, Pa. – Mike Holtz has been approved as Warren’s next city manager. ”. The decision was made at Monday’s Warren City Council meeting and approved by a 6-1 vote. “It’s great,” Holtz said. “I appreciate the opportunity. Council has shown a lot of faith in me and I think we’re going to continue to do good work.”
Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff
A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Oil City vs. Franklin Swimming
On Jan. 12, the Oil City Oilers’ swimmers beat the Franklin Knights. For the past 8 years, both girls and boys have beaten Franklin. Once former Franklin coach Eric Smith became head coach of Oil City to coach his own daughter in 2016, Oil City has yet to lose to Franklin.
State Rep. Abby Major pushing lead waterline replacements and other projects in Alle-Kiski Valley
State Rep. Abby Major, R-Leechburg, started her term this month in the newly constituted 60th District — which now includes a large section of the Alle-Kiski Valley — and is working on landing grant money for improved roads, new waterlines and more. Major, 38, of Leechburg and formerly...
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century. A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior […]
PSP investigating theft of copper wire at Penelec Substation in Venango County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County. According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block […]
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy is running for county sheriff. Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement. He began his career in 2007 as a police officer for the city of Farrell. In 2008, he was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by Mercer County, where he has spent the last 15 years.
