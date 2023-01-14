ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Live toucans seized by customs officers at border in San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0Teo_0kElrwZR00

SAN DIEGO — Two live toucans wrapped in stockings and hidden inside a purse were seized last month at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, customs officials said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers seized the exotic birds from travelers attempting to smuggle the birds across the border at the Otay Mesa port of entry on Dec. 26.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were driving a 2015 Toyota Camry and were applying for entry into the U.S., KFMB-TV reported.

A customs officer detained both people and their vehicle to conduct an inspection, according to KNSD-TV. During a search, a CBP agriculture specialist discovered the live toucans inside a traveler’s purse, the television station reported.

Both people were turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigators and Fish and Wildlife Services, the CBP news release stated.

The vehicle and the birds were seized by customs officials.

“Smuggling live animals, especially endangered species, is a serious offense and this significant seizure demonstrates the lengths a smuggler will go for their own financial gain,” Jenifer De La O, the CBP’s director of field operations in San Diego, said in a statement. “Our officers and agriculture specialists work hard every day to stop these horrible acts and protect our wildlife species for future generations to enjoy.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
hstoday.us

San Diego Border Patrol Firearms Seizures Rise

U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered two firearms during two separate incidents this week. “We have seen an increase in armed encounters,” said San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “In 2022, our agents seized more than 60 firearms, an increase of almost 50% when compared to 2021.”. “We...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Tijuana resident arrested for trafficking 240,000 pills containing Fentanyl

On January 13th, 2023, detectives from the Sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team were conducting narcotics interdiction in the northern portions of San Diego County. At about 7:30am, a detective observed a 2012 Chrysler 300 exceeding the posted speed limit. A traffic stop of the speeding vehicle was conducted on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Drug-Sniffing Dog Alerts Detectives, Who Find 240K Counterfeit Pills in Car’s Gas Tank

San Diego County sheriff’s detectives stopped a speeding car near Camp Pendleton and found 32 packages of counterfeit pills inside, authorities said Saturday. The bust was made about 7:30 a.m.. Friday when detectives from the sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team spotted the Chrysler 300 and stopped it on Interstate 5, said sheriff’s Sgt. William Kerr.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Posted Photo of Himself Inside Senate Parliamentarian’s Office

January 16, 2023 - WASHINGTON - Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
EL CAJON, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego Housing Commission ends lawsuit over segregation

SAN DIEGO — Beginning in 2023, thousands of low-income families in San Diego can move into what were traditionally unaffordable neighborhoods after the San Diego Housing Commission raised the value of Section 8 housing vouchers throughout the city. The change takes effect after a protracted legal battle brought by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered.

A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. Two men entered a secure area of the business and loaded their white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
116K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy