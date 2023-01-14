The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO