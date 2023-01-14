Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future
The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
atozsports.com
Titans GM candidate takes a different job in the NFL
The Tenessee Titans are on the search for a new general manager. Jon Robinson was fired late in the regular season. The Titans aren’t rushing themselves into a new leader in the front office, either. Accordingly, some of their top candidates may get scooped up before Tennessee chooses them....
atozsports.com
Tom Brady struggles as Tennessee Titans rumors swirl
NASHVILLE — Quarterback Tom Brady is again being linked to the Tennessee Titans as his free agency looms. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-10) fell at home on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys (13-5). “Tom to Tennessee” rumblings have started even before the legendary passer got bounced from the postseason.
atozsports.com
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
Falcons Coach to Leave, Become Titans Offensive Coordinator?
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London could be on the move, creating an opening at a critical spot on the coaching staff.
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden. ...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing 8-9 with no playoff appearance after winning 13 games each of the first three seasons under Matt LaFleur. A big reason for the decline: a few of the team’s most important or valuable players didn’t perform up to...
Tennessee Titans first-rounder Caleb Farley on injury-plagued years with bad results: 'It's not over'
Caleb Farley isn't done betting on Caleb Farley. Not yet. Farley was the Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his first two seasons in the pros have been marred by repeated injuries and bad performance. He came into the NFL with back issues, tore his ACL early in his rookie season and had his second season cut short by more back issues.
Comments / 4