ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans GM candidate takes a different job in the NFL

The Tenessee Titans are on the search for a new general manager. Jon Robinson was fired late in the regular season. The Titans aren’t rushing themselves into a new leader in the front office, either. Accordingly, some of their top candidates may get scooped up before Tennessee chooses them....
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tom Brady struggles as Tennessee Titans rumors swirl

NASHVILLE — Quarterback Tom Brady is again being linked to the Tennessee Titans as his free agency looms. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-10) fell at home on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys (13-5). “Tom to Tennessee” rumblings have started even before the legendary passer got bounced from the postseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans first-rounder Caleb Farley on injury-plagued years with bad results: 'It's not over'

Caleb Farley isn't done betting on Caleb Farley. Not yet. Farley was the Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his first two seasons in the pros have been marred by repeated injuries and bad performance. He came into the NFL with back issues, tore his ACL early in his rookie season and had his second season cut short by more back issues.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy