Fossils highlight dinosaur diversity in prehistoric Patagonia
A new study led by the University of Texas at Austin (UT) has provided a first glimpse into dinosaur and bird diversity in Patagonia during the Late Cretaceous, before the asteroid strike that wiped-out all the non-avian dinosaurs. The fossils the experts discovered and analyzed represent the first record of theropods – a group of dinosaurs including both modern birds and their non-avian dinosaur relatives – from the Chilean areas of Patagonia. The findings include both giant megaraptors and birds from the group that nowadays includes most modern avian species.
earth.com
2022 illustrated the consequences of a warming climate
Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Goddard describes how record-breaking heat expressed itself around the world in 2022. Scientists have determined that 2022 was the 5th warmest year since 1880. Furthermore, the last nine consecutive years have been the warmest on record. From devastating floods and wildfires to...
earth.com
Ants are not properly adapting to warming temperatures
A new study led by North Carolina State University has found that ants do not adjust their behavior in response to warmer temperatures and tend to persist in sub-optimal microhabitats even when optimal ones are available. These findings suggest that ants may not be able to adjust their behavior in response to climate change.
msn.com
Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, is planning to make ‘natural’ tires out of desert shrubs
Tire company Bridgestone is investing in research on guayule — a tough, desert-growing shrub that can be used to make natural rubber. The manufacturer has cultivated 281 acres of the new crop so far and has announced plans to completely switch to unlimited resources like plant-based rubber by 2050.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
earth.com
What should you do in the event of a nuclear explosion?
With around 12,700 nuclear warheads, produced by nine countries and currently distributed around the world, the threat of a nuclear explosion is always present. Add to this a war on the border of the European Union, and it does not seem out of place to ask the question: How should one shelter from a nuclear explosion?
earth.com
Tens of thousands of premature deaths linked to human-ignited fires
A new study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that over 80 percent of premature deaths caused by exposure to small smoke particles in the United States result from human-ignited fires. According to the experts, human-ignited fires account for more than 67 percent of tiny smoke particles called PM2.5 which are known to degrade air quality and cause a variety of diseases and premature deaths.
earth.com
Sunflowers use an internal clock to bloom at optimal times
Sunflower heads consist of hundreds of tiny florets. Due to the way sunflowers grow, the youngest florets are in the center of the flower face and the most mature one at the edges, forming a spiral pattern from the center to the edge. Now, a team of scientists led by...
earth.com
Bigger bird brains grow at the expense of the parents
Despite the fact that the term “birdbrain” is often used to denote a person who is silly or stupid, some birds actually have quite large brains. In fact, the brains of birds are often as large as, or even larger than those of mammals of similar body size. However, there are distinct differences in the brain-to-body ratio found in altricial and precocial bird species, and this has led scientists to question whether brain size may be linked to the degree of development of chicks at the time of hatching.
earth.com
Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals
A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
earth.com
Wolf packs are less likely to stick together after human impacts
A study led by the Yellowstone Wolf Project is shedding new light on how humans are impacting wolf populations in national parks. The researchers found that human-caused mortality triggers instability among wolf packs. In particular, the team found that human activities such as trapping and legal hunting have detrimental effects on reproduction and pack persistence among gray wolf populations.
