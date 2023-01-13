Abbie Chapman Henderson Taylor, 97 of Andalusia, went to be at home for eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Marion Taylor II (Jimmy); her son, James Marion Taylor III (Jimbo); her father, Joseph Henry Henderson; her mother, Mary Lee Henderson; her sister, Lore Henderson Poundstone; her niece, Lore Poundstone Parks; and her son-in-law, Tony George Miller.

