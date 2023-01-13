Read full article on original website
Barbara Ann Poole Teel
Barbara Ann Poole Teel, 85, of Andalusia, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 16, 2023, from a short battle with pneumonia and congestive heart failure. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m., at Foreman Funeral Home with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Interment will follow at Able Cemetery in Gantt. Brother Larry Stewart will officiate the service.
Abbie Chapman Henderson Taylor
Abbie Chapman Henderson Taylor, 97 of Andalusia, went to be at home for eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Marion Taylor II (Jimmy); her son, James Marion Taylor III (Jimbo); her father, Joseph Henry Henderson; her mother, Mary Lee Henderson; her sister, Lore Henderson Poundstone; her niece, Lore Poundstone Parks; and her son-in-law, Tony George Miller.
SaraBeth Burnett Shelton
SaraBeth Burnett Shelton of Andalusia passed away last week from an apparent heart attack. She was 48. She is survived by her mother, Dinah Burnett; father, Bill Burnett; step-mom, Jeanine Burnett; sisters, Brandy Burnett Miller and Aftan-Marie Burnett; brother, Tyler Burnett; son, Joshua Shelton; aunt, Cindy Turner and numerous cousins and friends.
Drusilla S. Feachen
Drusilla S. Feachen, age 97, of Andalusia passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral services for Ms. Feachen will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m., at Foreman Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Stewart officiating and interment will follow at Stone Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until...
City of Andalusia agrees to property management contract
The City of Andalusia will partner with a management agency for the management and operation of two public-use facilities. With the agreement, Springdale Estate and the Andalusia Farmer’s Market facilities will be managed by Ninety-Four Investments, an Andalusia-based company. According to Andalusia City Clerk John Thompson, the contract with...
County Commission approves budget amendments
The Covington County Commission approved several items and heard an annual report on their Rebuild Alabama projects at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. The commission approved several budget amendments in relation to capital outlay. “When we were presented with the budget in September, we made a decision at...
Andalusia scores area basketball wins against Dale County
Andalusia came improved in area play Friday night when both the girls’ and boys’ teams scored wins over Dale County. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead over the Dale County Lady Warriors and went on to score a 54-17 victory. Dianna-Grace Nelson set the pace...
Pleasant Home gets homecoming victories over McKenzie
Pleasant Home School celebrated its annual basketball homecoming with a varsity basketball sweep over area rival McKenzie on Friday, Jan. 13, as senior Hope Warthen was named the queen. Varsity Girls: Pleasant Home 41, McKenzie 30. Pleasant Home built a 16-0 lead and held off a valiant McKenzie comeback bid...
