Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 Derby uses huge 2nd period to sink Salthawk Girls

DERBY, Kan.—For a momement in the 2nd quarter, the Hutchinson Salthawk girls were able to close the gap to only trail the #4 team in class 6A, 13 to 10, but then Derby totaly dominated the next 4 minutes to go to the locker room at halftime with a 37 to 12 lead, and that was all they needed. Derby blitzed the Salthawks 57 to 23 to win their 15th straight over Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Dragons start 2nd half of league at Indy

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Hutchinson Community College women’s bas- ketball team opens the second half of conference play on Wednesday against Indepen- dence. The Blue Dragons (14-4, 8-4 KJCCC) and the Pirates (9-9, 5-7) will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the ICC Fieldhouse in Independence. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) beginning at 5:15 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' travel to Derby for top 6 matchup

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' travel to Derby tonight for a stand alone AVCTL game vs the Lady Panthers. The Varsity game will stream tonight on the Hutch High Channel at nfhsnetwork.com. HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will return home for a non-league match up with games vs...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Community College is loading up for next season with local talent. Topeka West Quarterback Malachi Berg, Nemaha Central Running back Cooper Hajek and Washburn Rural Tight end Lukas Hanks (so far) have committed to the Blue Dragons.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Tuesday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady throwing for four touchdowns, running for another, and Dallas wins 31-14 over Tampa in an NFC wild card playoff game. Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven time Super Bowl Champions career. Cowboys earn a trip to San Francisco to take on the 49'ers in the NFC divisional round at next Sunday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow

Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested

Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

