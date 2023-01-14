Read full article on original website
🏀 Derby uses huge 2nd period to sink Salthawk Girls
DERBY, Kan.—For a momement in the 2nd quarter, the Hutchinson Salthawk girls were able to close the gap to only trail the #4 team in class 6A, 13 to 10, but then Derby totaly dominated the next 4 minutes to go to the locker room at halftime with a 37 to 12 lead, and that was all they needed. Derby blitzed the Salthawks 57 to 23 to win their 15th straight over Hutchinson.
🏀 WBB: Dragons start 2nd half of league at Indy
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Hutchinson Community College women’s bas- ketball team opens the second half of conference play on Wednesday against Indepen- dence. The Blue Dragons (14-4, 8-4 KJCCC) and the Pirates (9-9, 5-7) will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the ICC Fieldhouse in Independence. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Wichita Heights takes City League boys basketball lead, ends losing streak vs. Kapaun
The Falcons did something they hadn’t since 2019 to hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season.
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' travel to Derby for top 6 matchup
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' travel to Derby tonight for a stand alone AVCTL game vs the Lady Panthers. The Varsity game will stream tonight on the Hutch High Channel at nfhsnetwork.com. HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will return home for a non-league match up with games vs...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons look to rally with road trip to Indy
The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team looks to regroup after a Saturday loss at Garden City and tries to do so with a tough road battle on Wednesday at Independence. The Blue Dragons (12-6, 6-6 KJCCC) and Pirates (6-12, 4-8 KJCCC) tip off the second half of the...
WIBW
Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Community College is loading up for next season with local talent. Topeka West Quarterback Malachi Berg, Nemaha Central Running back Cooper Hajek and Washburn Rural Tight end Lukas Hanks (so far) have committed to the Blue Dragons.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Tuesday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady throwing for four touchdowns, running for another, and Dallas wins 31-14 over Tampa in an NFC wild card playoff game. Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven time Super Bowl Champions career. Cowboys earn a trip to San Francisco to take on the 49'ers in the NFC divisional round at next Sunday.
KWCH.com
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State baseball’s return to the field is only a month away and may look a bit unfamiliar to some fans. Not because of the faces on the field - in fact they return their top three batting average leaders and two lowest ERA starting pitchers - but it will be a new head coach at the helm.
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
KWCH.com
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively’s biggest competitor. He’s one of the fastest high schoolers in the United States and has proven it each time he has stepped onto a track. “Really, the best thing for me is to think about my training...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Registration needed for McPherson Co. Cow-Calf School
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson County K-State Research and Extension is holding their annual Cow-Calf School on Feb. 9 at the 4-H Building at 710 West Woodside in McPherson. The program starts with a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Cost for that is $10. Following the dinner, there will be...
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
