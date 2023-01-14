ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge

Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen

The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue

This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

WVU hires assistant basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter transfer portal

AD Mitchell entered the 2022 season with high expectations as Georgia’s likely No. 1 wide receiver. An ankle injury limited Mitchell significantly, and now, it appears Mitchell is looking to play elsewhere. Dawgs247 can confirm Mitchell plans to enter the transfer portal. Mitchell put up 9 receptions for 134...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Buckeyes adding transfer portal QB

Bucknuts has previously mentioned the possibility, even perhaps The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding a transfer portal quarterback to the roster. That has now happened. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has decided to transfer to Ohio State according to a source familiar with Gebbia and who has knowledge of the situation.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023

TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
