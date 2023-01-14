Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas
In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen
The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
WVU hires assistant basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter transfer portal
AD Mitchell entered the 2022 season with high expectations as Georgia’s likely No. 1 wide receiver. An ankle injury limited Mitchell significantly, and now, it appears Mitchell is looking to play elsewhere. Dawgs247 can confirm Mitchell plans to enter the transfer portal. Mitchell put up 9 receptions for 134...
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Buckeyes adding transfer portal QB
Bucknuts has previously mentioned the possibility, even perhaps The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding a transfer portal quarterback to the roster. That has now happened. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has decided to transfer to Ohio State according to a source familiar with Gebbia and who has knowledge of the situation.
Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule
Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
