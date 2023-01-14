Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
Music Industry Moves: Robert Kyncl Makes First Major Hire as Warner Music Group CEO
Robert Kyncl (pictured) has made his first major hire as CEO of Warner Music Group, bringing in a former colleague from YouTube for a newly-created role. Tim Matusch joins the company as executive VP of strategy and operations, and like Kyncl, will be based out of WMG’s headquarters in New York. Matusch was previously managing director of strategy and business operations at YouTube, where Kyncl formerly held the title of chief business officer. Before YouTube, Matusch was managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (he also led his own consulting LLC in New York) and held senior operating...
BET
New Music Monday: Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla, Gucci Mane & Kodak Black And Vedo, Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
It’s hard keeping up with all the new music released each week. Just when you’ve fallen in love with a certain song, album, or artist, something else drops. It’s a fun time to be a music fan, sure, but also tricky. Rest easy though, as BET has...
Los Angeles Area Filming Maintains Pre-Pandemic Levels Through 2022
FilmLA has announced that filming in Los Angeles maintained pre-pandemic levels through 2022. Local film production declined sharply in the fourth quarter last year, 19.5% behind its record-breaking equivalent logged just one year ago. Only 8,674 shoot days (SD) were recorded from October through December 2022, with 36,792 SD across all categories by the end of the year. There was a 2.4% decline compared to the 37,709 SD in 2021, with a slight increase of 0.7% in 2019, a pre-pandemic year. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places us roughly where we were in 2019, which was itself a year of significant...
Los Angeles On-Location Filming Falls In 2022; TV Pilots Plummet By 71.9% As Film & TV Production Drops, FilmLA Says
On-location filming in Los Angeles fell by 2.4% in 2022 compared to the prior year, with feature film and television shoot days down 9.6%, TV pilots plummeting 71.9% and commercial shoot days falling 22.6%, according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. Last year had been shaping up to be a good one for local filming, but production fell off sharply in the third quarter and again in the fourth – down 19.5% compared to Q4 2021. Even so, on-location shoot-days continue to hold steady at not-so-great pre-pandemic levels. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places...
BET
Eric Murphy Professes His Love To His GF Jasmin Lawrence On Her 27th Birthday: ‘Thank You For Being The Love Of My Life!’
Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence, celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday (Jan. 15) with a large family gathering. "I appreciate all of the birthday love," the actress wrote on Instagram. In footage from the party, Jasmin could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as the crowd sang happy...
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: 3 ‘Outstanding Motion Picture’ Winners You Should Watch if You Love Sports
February is a busy month for entertainment as many significant events are set to take place, including Rihanna’s highly anticipated Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance, marking her return to live performances in over five years. In addition, the 2023 NAACP Image Awards will also be taking place later that month on Saturday, February 25, marking the first time the show will be airing live in three years. So, in honor of both events, we’ve created a quick list of 3 “Outstanding Motion Picture” winning films you should watch if you love sports. And don’t forget to catch NAACP’s celebration of Black excellence next month.
Rick Rubin's stripped down approach to making music
Rick Rubin says he barely plays any instruments and has no technical ability. He just knows what he likes and dislikes and is decisive about it. "[I'm paid for] the confidence that I have in my taste, and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists," Rubin told Anderson Cooper this week on 60 Minutes.
BET
Dr. Dre Is Selling His Music Catalog For Over $200 Million
Dr. Dre is reportedly selling a collection of music income streams and other assets in a deal that was pitched for $250 million. According to Variety, the assets, which generate around $10 million annually, are being acquired by Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions. Billboard reports...
BET
Delta Airlines Offers To Fly 11-Year-Old To NYC For A Broadway Show After He Goes Viral On TikTok
Nathan Braxton recently became a viral sensation after a clip of him belting out a show tune blew up on TikTok. Now Delta Airlines has offered to fly the Orange County, California, native to his first Broadway show in New York City. The clip has over 147,000 views on Tiktok...
Michael Bay denies pigeon was killed on Italian film set after reports
Michael Bay has furiously hit back at reports claiming he had been charged over the death of a pigeon in Italy while filming his Netflix movie 6 Underground. Hollywood news website The Wrap first published the claims on Thursday that Bay had been charged by Italian authorities after a homing pigeon was allegedly struck by a dolly while the director was shooting in Rome in 2018.
BET
Serena And Venus Williams’ Dad, Opens Up About Will Smith Oscar Slap
Richard Williams, father to tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams, is opening up about Will Smith’s Oscar saying that he doesn’t resent the actor. In a conversation with The U.S. Sun, Richard shared that while his family doesn’t condone violence, he does not judge Smith for his actions and is still celebrating the actor's Oscar win for “Best Actor” and his portrayal of him in King Richard.
NME
George Michael’s family and estate deny involvement in potential biopic
George Michael‘s family and estate has denied giving approval to a planned biopic about the singer. Earlier this week, it was reported that a project was in the works, with The White Lotus star Theo James tipped to take on the role of the late Wham! singer. However, Michael’s...
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Amy Winehouse Is Getting the Biopic Treatment: Here’s Everything We Know About Back to Black
Grab a box of tissues and draw on some winged eyeliner, because the tragically short life of Amy Winehouse is coming soon to a theater near you. The “Rehab” singer, who died in 2011 at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning, is the subject of an upcoming biopic. But while some fans of her music are excited to explore Winehouse's story and songs—and introduce them to a new generation—others are already skeptical of the project.
BET
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Sidney Poitier During Powerful Speech At Critics’ Choice Awards 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered an electrifying speech at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 15) after winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actor, 66, took to the stage in her gold gown and accepted the award for her role in Abbott Elementary. During her speech, Ralph told part of her story, including the fact that many people told her early in her career that she wasn’t good enough as an actress to be successful. One person did look out though, and it changed her life forever.
BET
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ Alum, Dies At 31
CJ Harris, a former American Idol contestant, has reportedly died. He was 31. According to TMZ, a family member of Harris’ said he suffered a heart attack Sunday night (Jan. 15) in Jasper, Ala. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Harris made...
Comments / 0