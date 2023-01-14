FilmLA has announced that filming in Los Angeles maintained pre-pandemic levels through 2022. Local film production declined sharply in the fourth quarter last year, 19.5% behind its record-breaking equivalent logged just one year ago. Only 8,674 shoot days (SD) were recorded from October through December 2022, with 36,792 SD across all categories by the end of the year. There was a 2.4% decline compared to the 37,709 SD in 2021, with a slight increase of 0.7% in 2019, a pre-pandemic year. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places us roughly where we were in 2019, which was itself a year of significant...

