Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO