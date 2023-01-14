ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU

For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]

If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating another fatal crash this year. The latest crash happened Monday night on Interstate 49. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says an unlicensed 17-year-old girl named Jaquanta T. Jason was driving down I-49 at a high rate of speed.
Bring home a crawfish boil a bucket from Jett’s Crawfish

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– The Bucket Special is back at Jett’s Crawfish for another crawfish season. The bucket features 12 lbs. of crawfish, 6 potatoes, 3 dips, and a souvenir bucket, and all of it spread across the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today. You don’t even have to get out of your car for this meal, Jett’s even has drive-thru.
Local musician ‘still in shock’ after Grammy nomination

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Grammy-nominated Julian Primeaux says he takes pride in how much work he and his band put in during different quarantines. Taking that time to refine his craft has made him into the musician he is today. In this week’s Local Music Spotlight, Primeaux also shared his inspiration behind his Mardi Gras song with Gerald Gruenig. ‘Bourbon Street Boogie’ was written in 2005 and is now out for people to enjoy.
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.

Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
