Tulsa, OK

Bring Me The News

New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters. Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week. Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area. Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also...
ILLINOIS STATE
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahomans May See Rain and Snow This Week

The new year has certainly kicked off with some unseasonable weather for January. Oklahoma has had above average temperatures, and we've already seen our first round of tornadoes, which happened just three days in to 2023. We've mentioned before that the Farmer's Almanac is predicting an extended winter for Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mspmag.com

Minnesota's Growing Paleontologist Population

Minnesota ranks first on any number of lists—from most hockey players to fittest cities to best state fair. One thing our Land of 10,000 Lakes lacks—besides temperate Januaries, that is? Dinosaurs. Er, dinosaur fossils, to be precise. “Dinosaurs were here, and it was probably a fun place to...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE

