Farmville, VA

247Sports

Carolina pursuing specialist from Virginia

South Carolina brought in a specialist last Saturday for an unofficial visit. Tyler Fontenot, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., has been to Columbia three times. “Came down for the Mizzou game as well, been down three times and love it more and more every...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Camden Sweeps Lake City Last Friday Night

The Camden High girl’s and boy’s basketball team host Lake City this past Friday night on Michael G Culp Court at Camden High. The Lady Bulldogs came out red hot and never looked back as they get the win 67-22. They were led by Joyce Edwards who had 26 points 11 rebounds 5 assists and four blocks. The Camden High boys fell behind early but used 24 points from Izzy Maclin to rally back for a 60-57 win.
CAMDEN, SC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC

Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
ROCK HILL, SC
wach.com

SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
COLUMBIA, SC

