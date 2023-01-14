Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #13 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.
Carolina pursuing specialist from Virginia
South Carolina brought in a specialist last Saturday for an unofficial visit. Tyler Fontenot, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., has been to Columbia three times. “Came down for the Mizzou game as well, been down three times and love it more and more every...
Clemson makes the cut for Calhoun
Clemson has made the cut as one of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen has announced his top ten schools. Roswell, Georgia's Daniel Calhoun announced a top ten of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, (...)
South Carolina Hosts ACC Target Ahead of Transfer Deadline
Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain visited South Carolina over the weekend, and the Gamecocks are positioned well in his recruitment.
Mario Anderson Jr. has Potential to be Gamecocks Lead Rusher
With the running back room depleted, South Carolina had to make moves in the portal. New addition Mario Anderson Jr. could be a hidden gem for the Gamecocks' offense.
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Clinton Wins at Inaugural MLK Day Hoop Classic
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Clinton men’s Basketball hangs on for an exciting 94-90 win over the Lion’s of Paine College. Cameron Shannon with the 25 points was name the M.V.P.
kool1027.com
Camden Sweeps Lake City Last Friday Night
The Camden High girl’s and boy’s basketball team host Lake City this past Friday night on Michael G Culp Court at Camden High. The Lady Bulldogs came out red hot and never looked back as they get the win 67-22. They were led by Joyce Edwards who had 26 points 11 rebounds 5 assists and four blocks. The Camden High boys fell behind early but used 24 points from Izzy Maclin to rally back for a 60-57 win.
gsabizwire.com
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Teddius Williams, VP...
abccolumbia.com
Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC
Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
Upstate Walmart evacuated due to gas leak
A Walmart in Gaffney is currently evacuated due to a gas leak.
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
