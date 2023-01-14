ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KBUR

Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson

Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges

A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
CASS COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Vehicle fleeing scene of overdose ends up involved in fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois State Police say an accident late Sunday morning on U.S. 150 is fatal. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it started as a police chase. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says on social media the incident started at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road, when a call came in of a potential overdose victim in a car at the gas pumps.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

