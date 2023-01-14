Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana State vs. Bradley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Bradley Braves' road trip will continue as they head to Hulman Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indiana State winning the first 76-71 at home and the Braves taking the second 67-52.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
KBUR
Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges
A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Vehicle fleeing scene of overdose ends up involved in fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois State Police say an accident late Sunday morning on U.S. 150 is fatal. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it started as a police chase. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says on social media the incident started at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road, when a call came in of a potential overdose victim in a car at the gas pumps.
