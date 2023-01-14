Read full article on original website
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
CBS Sports
Texas A&M vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Florida Gators haven't won a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Gators and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
fox26houston.com
Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, from Houston crowned winner
HOUSTON - Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA!. R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, a Houston-native was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night in New Orleans for the Miss Universe pageant. The previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won in 2021 as Miss India, crowned Gabriel.
Discover the many flavors of Corpus Christi's outstanding restaurant scene
From Sicilian cuisine to Peruvian ceviche, visitors have several top-rated choices.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
CCISD announces the closing of David Crockett Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August. On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be...
crossroadstoday.com
Texas woman wins Miss Universe competition
NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Staples, McArdle road repairs expected to be finished by Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detours at the intersection of Staples and McArdle are expected to continue through Wednesday after the water line was repaired last week. Daily closures until then are expected as reconstruction of the road gets underway. City officials hope to fully re-open the intersection by Wednesday.
Corpus Christi business shows the 'heeling' power of a hands-free massage
A type of massage therapy is gaining popularity as one southside business puts its best foot forward. Lisa and Lawrence Palreiro are the married owners of Barefoot Bodyworks. The couple found a creative way to help work out the kinks without using their hands. "Everyone who comes here says its...
KHOU
Pit bull dies after saving girl from burning home in Corpus Christi
HOUSTON — A Texas family said one of their beloved pets sacrificed itself to save their daughter from a burning home, according to KRIS in Corpus Christi. The family said their house burned down on New Year's Eve, but what happened next was a miracle. "We heard this huge,...
Corpus Christi artist transforms neighborhood shopping center to inspire kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Artists from around the globe are taking part in revamping Ayers Street to inspire youth. Young artist, Jeremy Flores wants to make sure the Ayers area of the city is not forgotten. He said the culture and history the area holds should be on display – for everyone to see, from residents to its visitors.
Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. "They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.
nprillinois.org
'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok
We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
KIII TV3
San Patricio, Aransas County Queen's Contest gives contestants valuable skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 15 girls are also going for the title of Queen of San Patricio County and Aransas County. The competition taking place in Sinton Saturday night. The girls went through an interview panel with four judges, and also completed a service project and submitted a video highlighting what they did.
KIII TV3
Executive director, architect hired to oversee Downtown Ritz Theatre's restoration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Behind every nook and cranny, there is a new detail that helps share the rich history behind the 94-year-old Ritz Theatre. CC-PATCH, a non-profit, has worked to raise money for the last decade to help bring the venue back to life, and now the organization has its first-ever executive director.
Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area. AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.
Fuel spills into Corpus Christi Marina after boat fire, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire left a shrimp boat severely damaged, which then leaked diesel fuel into the waters at the Corpus Christi Marina Sunday, officials with the city said. Boom was immediately deployed to contain the fuel while crews worked to extract it from the water, a...
Port of C.C. Commission Board vote to move forward on second permit for Harbor Island desalination plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission Board voted to move forward Tuesday in securing the permits needed to open up a desalination facility on Harbor Island. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the port a discharge permit back in September. During Tuesday's meeting, the...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Council Approves Pump Station Design
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The Corpus Christi City Council awarded a $280,000 contract to CP&Y Inc. of San Antonio, Texas, to provide an engineering report for improvements to the Navigation Pump Station. Funding for the project comes from the FY 2023 Water Capital Fund. The pump station, located...
Coming clean on food truck health standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
