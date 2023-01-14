ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

fox26houston.com

Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, from Houston crowned winner

HOUSTON - Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA!. R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, a Houston-native was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night in New Orleans for the Miss Universe pageant. The previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won in 2021 as Miss India, crowned Gabriel.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD announces the closing of David Crockett Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August. On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Texas woman wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. "They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
nprillinois.org

'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok

We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Council Approves Pump Station Design

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The Corpus Christi City Council awarded a $280,000 contract to CP&Y Inc. of San Antonio, Texas, to provide an engineering report for improvements to the Navigation Pump Station. Funding for the project comes from the FY 2023 Water Capital Fund. The pump station, located...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coming clean on food truck health standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

