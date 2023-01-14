No advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued yet, but the National Weather Service wants you to be on the lookout for the next winter storm occurring later this week. Current models from the National Weather Service show Door and Kewaunee counties as highly likely for at least four inches of snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. The snow would likely begin at around midnight and continue until at least noon on Thursday. The area has approximately a 50/50 chance of getting six inches or more of snow, with it more likely occurring in Door County’s northern tip and less likely along the lakeshore in Kewaunee County. If the winter storm hits the area, it would be the most snow received since Carlsville and Washington Island received approximately nine inches of snow before Christmas.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO