Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
CBS Sports
How to watch Indiana State vs. Bradley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Bradley Braves' road trip will continue as they head to Hulman Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indiana State winning the first 76-71 at home and the Braves taking the second 67-52.
Warren native Alonzo Hampton introduced as Arkansas-Pine Bluff head football coach
Hear reaction from Arkansas-Pine Bluff's new head football coach as Alonzo Hampton is introduced as the leader of the Golden Lions.
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
mysaline.com
Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday
Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its 2023 theater season
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is thrilled to announce its line-up for the 2023 theater season. With over 50 years of experience, ASC invites theatergoers far and wide to experience this diverse line-up of shows. With two dynamic, multi-use theaters at...
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Spend The Night in Historic WWII Submarine on the Arkansas River
How would you like to stay overnight in a real-life submarine in Arkansas? The historic USS Razorback in North Little Rock is now offering submarine sleepovers. The Submarine Sleepovers are just $40 per person or $400 minimum regardless of any group size up to 35 people. Let's just say, if...
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
mysaline.com
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
KTLO
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting investigation closes I-40 westbound ramp in Mayflower
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Mayflower Police Department in the investigation of a Saturday shooting, according to officials.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
