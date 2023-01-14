Read full article on original website
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona
EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona loses to Utah after controversial foul following slow game-clock management
Arizona’s adverse conditions on the road this weekend going against two of the best teams in Pac-12, Colorado and No. 10 Utah, included playing at a higher altitude within 37 hours of each game and dealing with referee calls and slow game-clock management in Sunday’s 80-79 loss at Salt Lake City.
KGW
Meet Frankie Bell, a legend of the Oregon state capitol in Salem
Frankie Bell has worked in the Salem capitol for the last 57 years. She has a lot of wisdom to share about how the legislature works and how it doesn’t.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
thatoregonlife.com
Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant
Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
tourcounsel.com
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
thatoregonlife.com
Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast
I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
kezi.com
Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
