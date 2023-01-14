ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KVAL

Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant

Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
NEWPORT, OR
tourcounsel.com

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)

Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
SILVERTON, OR
KATU.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast

I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR

