Youngstown, OH

5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
Ohio high school girls basketball: AP and MaxPreps State Polls

MaxPreps Computer Rankings (Regardless of Division) The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1) 13-1 112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102. 3....
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Youngstown man gets prison time for using fake IDs at casinos

A Youngstown man will spend time in prison after allegedly using false identification at casinos along the east coast. According to the release, 38-year-old Robert Weaver III of Youngstown was handed a 10-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. Weaver allegedly used fake IDs to get counterfeit...
Years Ago | January 15th

Vindicator file photo / January 23, 1963 | Graduates of the Choffin School of Practical Nursing received their diplomas at Princeton Junior High School 60 years ago. First row, from left, Marsha Baran, Rosemarie Dominic, Eleanor Palone, Ada Lehnerd, Roberta Wollam; Second row, Arlene Evans, Janice Patton, Bessie LaBuda, Peggy Richards, Dorothy Casto; third row, Patricia Wittenauer, LaVonne Kidd, Lucille Mazza, Karen Nemeth, Cornelia Baciu; Fourth Row, Antoinette Biviano,, Andrea Van Jura, Joanne Ligore, Rosalie Butch, Joyce Bell; Fifth row, Evelyn Black, Elizabeth Kimbrough, Dorothy Daniels, Alberta Krafcheck, Nancy Clark; Sixth row, Marie Mike, Evelyn Domhoff, Ada Hodory, Henrietta Thomson and Hallie Himes.
SUV rolls over on Youngstown's North Side

Traffic investigators from the Youngstown Police Department are gathering evidence from a one vehicle rollover crash on the city's North Side. It happened after 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Day along Saranac near Logan Avenue. An SUV overturned and struck a fence. At least one person was hospitalized. There's...
