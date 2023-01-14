Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Pittsburgh Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 75-72 at home and the Panthers taking the second 65-53.
WSAZ
5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location
Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school girls basketball: AP and MaxPreps State Polls
MaxPreps Computer Rankings (Regardless of Division) The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1) 13-1 112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102. 3....
13abc.com
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
A house fire on Youngstown's West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man gets prison time for using fake IDs at casinos
A Youngstown man will spend time in prison after allegedly using false identification at casinos along the east coast. According to the release, 38-year-old Robert Weaver III of Youngstown was handed a 10-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. Weaver allegedly used fake IDs to get counterfeit...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 15th
Vindicator file photo / January 23, 1963 | Graduates of the Choffin School of Practical Nursing received their diplomas at Princeton Junior High School 60 years ago. First row, from left, Marsha Baran, Rosemarie Dominic, Eleanor Palone, Ada Lehnerd, Roberta Wollam; Second row, Arlene Evans, Janice Patton, Bessie LaBuda, Peggy Richards, Dorothy Casto; third row, Patricia Wittenauer, LaVonne Kidd, Lucille Mazza, Karen Nemeth, Cornelia Baciu; Fourth Row, Antoinette Biviano,, Andrea Van Jura, Joanne Ligore, Rosalie Butch, Joyce Bell; Fifth row, Evelyn Black, Elizabeth Kimbrough, Dorothy Daniels, Alberta Krafcheck, Nancy Clark; Sixth row, Marie Mike, Evelyn Domhoff, Ada Hodory, Henrietta Thomson and Hallie Himes.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man arrested after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
Two months after a Youngstown man was indicted on animal cruelty charges, Youngstown State University Police have arrested the suspect. It was back in November that 25-year-old Lamont Thomas was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home.
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
WFMJ.com
SUV rolls over on Youngstown's North Side
Traffic investigators from the Youngstown Police Department are gathering evidence from a one vehicle rollover crash on the city's North Side. It happened after 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Day along Saranac near Logan Avenue. An SUV overturned and struck a fence. At least one person was hospitalized. There's...
Popular eatery bringing back dine-in option
A popular eatery is about to re-open its dining room after months of trouble attracting enough staff.
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0