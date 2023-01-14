Read full article on original website
WSET
Two rounds of rain expected in Central VA as temperatures warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two rounds of rain will come in this week. One of them brings a chance for storms with it. The first round of rain comes in early Tuesday morning, beginning around 1 a.m. and clearing by noon on Tuesday. This will not be heavy rain...
cardinalnews.org
By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet
The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s Vector Space moves, expands; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Roanoke SCLC event. — The Roanoke Times. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and estranged wife trade allegations in public rift. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Town of Halifax again...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
WDBJ7.com
Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheon held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local and state leaders gathered in Roanoke Saturday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says Dr. King was a powerful part of his early life. “Trying to understand who Dr. King was, what his death meant, what his life meant,...
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Schools closing due to power outages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools has announced that some schools will be closed today. According to reports, the following schools will be closed due to a significant power outage in the northwest part of Roanoke:. Glen Cove Elementary. Northside Middle School. Northside High School. School...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 608 in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: An Appomattox Co. crash has closed Route 608 Sunday night. The crash was near Vermillion Rd; Rt. 657N/S, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
cbs19news
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
