The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO