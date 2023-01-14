ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

MyArkLaMiss

Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling

A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
RUSTON, LA
Golf Channel

Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry holds faith, family close as wife begins cancer fight

Down to his roots, Matt Terry is as humble as they come. A native of Moulton, a quaint, northwest Alabama town of about 3,500 people, the 51-year-old Terry has always considered himself one of the fortunate ones, so blessed that he actually gets to coach golf for a living. From making $250 per month as a junior-college assistant to now six seasons into the job as head men’s coach at Louisiana Tech, Terry remains unchanged in his career assessment.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group

Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Choudrant’s Antley inducted into LABC Hall of Fame

As Choudrant High School principal and former baseball coach Tony Antley prepares to ride off into the sunset, there was one shining award still awaiting him. That award came Friday night as Antley was inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in Lake Charles. Antley, who stepped down...
CHOUDRANT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
TENSAS PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery

A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested, charged with battery

A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
GRAMBLING, LA

