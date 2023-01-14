Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Texas Tech and the #21 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling
A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
Golf Channel
Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry holds faith, family close as wife begins cancer fight
Down to his roots, Matt Terry is as humble as they come. A native of Moulton, a quaint, northwest Alabama town of about 3,500 people, the 51-year-old Terry has always considered himself one of the fortunate ones, so blessed that he actually gets to coach golf for a living. From making $250 per month as a junior-college assistant to now six seasons into the job as head men’s coach at Louisiana Tech, Terry remains unchanged in his career assessment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Choudrant’s Antley inducted into LABC Hall of Fame
As Choudrant High School principal and former baseball coach Tony Antley prepares to ride off into the sunset, there was one shining award still awaiting him. That award came Friday night as Antley was inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in Lake Charles. Antley, who stepped down...
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
kalb.com
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Louisiana Association of Student Councils’ Annual Convention held at West Monroe High School
The Louisiana Association of Student Councils has held their annual state convention this weekend at West Monroe High School entitled "Your Passport to Leadership".
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
KSLA
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery
A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
NOLA.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Comments / 0