Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Related
Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal
November will be a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's team.
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
Huskies Make PWO Offer to Speedy Bellevue Cornerback
Ishaan Daniels was a ballboy for the Wolverines when Budda Baker was the headliner.
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
KING-5
'Never thought it would come to this': Thousands of seniors losing insurance
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
Comments / 0