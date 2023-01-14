28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.

