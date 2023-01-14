ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KATU.com

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
GW Hatchet

Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment

28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
MOSCOW, ID
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA

