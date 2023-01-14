Read full article on original website
Camden Sweeps Lake City Last Friday Night
The Camden High girl’s and boy’s basketball team host Lake City this past Friday night on Michael G Culp Court at Camden High. The Lady Bulldogs came out red hot and never looked back as they get the win 67-22. They were led by Joyce Edwards who had 26 points 11 rebounds 5 assists and four blocks. The Camden High boys fell behind early but used 24 points from Izzy Maclin to rally back for a 60-57 win.
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest
Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree. According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
Man arrested on outstanding warrant for murder in Florence, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. It happened on Jan. 8 […]
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Florence officers make arrest in connection to homicide investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this month. Florence police Capt. Mike Brand confirmed officers arrested Va’Deljima Roy Smoot without incident for the outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
