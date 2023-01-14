Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3 The Virginia Tech Hokies are on the road again Wednesday and play against the #10 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.
Tale of the Tape: Virginia Tech at No. 10 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home as they welcome their in-state rivals Virginia Tech to JPJ Arena in an ACC showdown. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff and it will be televised on ESPNU. Virginia comes into Wednesday’s game with a 13-3 record overall and a 5-2 record...
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
Virginia Moves Up to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll
Winners of three-straight games, the Cavaliers moved up three spots to No. 10 in the latest AP poll
Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50
The Cavaliers put an end to a three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Eagles on Sunday
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
mediafeed.org
James Madison University will cost you this much
James Madison University is a four-year public research university in Harrisonburg, Virginia. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university as the third best college in the South. Here’s pertinent information about the school’s admission requirements, the JMU acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of...
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders. The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup. Starting...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
