Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
JC grad establishes scholarship in memory of former JC teacher
Over the last 45 years since Howard Patrick of Ellisville graduated from Jones County Junior College, he has not forgotten about the history teacher who inspired him. John Klem III taught history at JC for 14 years and Patrick took every one of his classes from 1975 until he graduated in 1977. When Klem passed away from a gunshot wound while serving as a Forrest County Deputy in 1985, Patrick was heartbroken. However, during the recent “Day of Giving” fundraising drive at Jones College, Patrick was thrilled to finally be able to publicly honor the man who inspired his career.
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
2 arrested in Jackson County suspicious death case
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation. Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection […]
Woman found dead in burning car, West Memphis Police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark, — A woman was found dead in a burning car Sunday morning. On Jan. 15 at approximately 12:40 a.m., West Memphis Police received information about a vehicle was on fire, and in a ditch on South Woods Street and East Jefferson Avenue. When the West Memphis...
Former day care employee arrested for biting toddler in Mississippi
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — A former day care employee was arrested for allegedly biting a toddler in care at a day care center in Laurel, Mississippi, in December. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested Haley Rozek, 26, on Monday and she has reportedly been charged with felony child abuse, according to WDAM.
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
Glade community home suffers minimal damage in chimney fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters were able to contain a chimney fire Saturday, saving a home in the Glade community. Glade, Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to a home fire shortly before 2:00 p.m. Saturday at 93 Miller Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters...
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
