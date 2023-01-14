ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

preservationmaryland.org

Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
The Merriweather Post

Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings

Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration

Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Cumberland Township hires new manager

The Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors announced the hiring of David Blocher as the next Township Manager. Blocher follows Ben Thomas, Jr., who retired at the end of 2022 after twelve years of service with the Township. “After an extensive search, the Board of Supervisors are confident that Dave is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York woodblock collector allegedly scammed out of $118k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Hawaii residents were indicted for several fraud charges regarding allegedly counterfeit artistic and antique pieces of wood that were allegedly sold to collectors in Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to a document from the United States Department of Justice...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Tammy Myers announces Adams Controller bid

A well-known Republican and Gettysburg businesswoman announced her bid Friday morning to become Adams County’s next controller. Tammy Myers, of Littlestown, would like to replace incumbent Controller John S. Phillips when he retires at the end of December. Some 50 Adams County Republicans and business leaders gathered at the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Kierstan Belle Seeks Ward 1 Council Seat

Kierstan Belle has announced her candidacy for Ward 1 representative to the Gettysburg Borough Council. The to-be-vacant seat is currently held by council president Wesley K. Heyser, who has said he will not re-run for election. Belle was born and raised in Gettysburg and is a 2010 graduate of Gettysburg...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)

Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication

Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Run For Office

Are you a responsible person who lives in the Borough of Gettysburg?. If so, you should consider running for borough council. Yes, you read that correctly. To be fair, these opening lines pigeonhole the target audience of this article because it is the locality of my greatest concern—my own municipality. While serving the citizens of the borough on council has been an important experience for me, I will not be seeking re-election this year. I have the desire to become more involved in the leadership of the volunteer fire department, where I have served for many years, and I do not have the time continue as part of the borough’s leadership while pursuing that role. Further, after eight years I am concerned that my thoughts are beginning to become stale, and a fresh infusion of ideas would be good for the community.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
