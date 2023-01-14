Are you a responsible person who lives in the Borough of Gettysburg?. If so, you should consider running for borough council. Yes, you read that correctly. To be fair, these opening lines pigeonhole the target audience of this article because it is the locality of my greatest concern—my own municipality. While serving the citizens of the borough on council has been an important experience for me, I will not be seeking re-election this year. I have the desire to become more involved in the leadership of the volunteer fire department, where I have served for many years, and I do not have the time continue as part of the borough’s leadership while pursuing that role. Further, after eight years I am concerned that my thoughts are beginning to become stale, and a fresh infusion of ideas would be good for the community.

