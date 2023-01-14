Read full article on original website
Matt Moon announces candidacy for Gettysburg Ward 2 council
Gettysburg Borough Council Member from Ward 2 Matt Moon will run for re-election. “My work thus far has been deeply rewarding, and the ability to offer service to my community has been the most so,” said Moon, “And there is more work to be done.”. “I have worked...
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration
Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
Cumberland Township hires new manager
The Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors announced the hiring of David Blocher as the next Township Manager. Blocher follows Ben Thomas, Jr., who retired at the end of 2022 after twelve years of service with the Township. “After an extensive search, the Board of Supervisors are confident that Dave is...
Mary-Alice Nutter receives the MLK “Living the Dream Legacy Award”
After years of Covid cancellations, several hundred people gathered in Christ Chapel on the Gettysburg College campus last evening for the 41st annual Adams County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The long-running event is the brainchild of Mary-Alice Nutter, who was honored at the event with the “Living the Dream...
abc27.com
York woodblock collector allegedly scammed out of $118k
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Hawaii residents were indicted for several fraud charges regarding allegedly counterfeit artistic and antique pieces of wood that were allegedly sold to collectors in Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to a document from the United States Department of Justice...
Tammy Myers announces Adams Controller bid
A well-known Republican and Gettysburg businesswoman announced her bid Friday morning to become Adams County’s next controller. Tammy Myers, of Littlestown, would like to replace incumbent Controller John S. Phillips when he retires at the end of December. Some 50 Adams County Republicans and business leaders gathered at the...
Kierstan Belle Seeks Ward 1 Council Seat
Kierstan Belle has announced her candidacy for Ward 1 representative to the Gettysburg Borough Council. The to-be-vacant seat is currently held by council president Wesley K. Heyser, who has said he will not re-run for election. Belle was born and raised in Gettysburg and is a 2010 graduate of Gettysburg...
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)
Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication
Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
Liberty Township Supervisor Walter Barlow becomes oldest person to be adopted in Adams County
Liberty Township resident Walter Barlow was understandably emotional on Wednesday after being officially adopted at the age of 61 by his long-time mother Lana Emery. After the adoption ceremony, officiating judge Michael George surprised Barlow by saying he was the oldest person ever officially adopted in Adams County. Barlow, who...
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Run For Office
Are you a responsible person who lives in the Borough of Gettysburg?. If so, you should consider running for borough council. Yes, you read that correctly. To be fair, these opening lines pigeonhole the target audience of this article because it is the locality of my greatest concern—my own municipality. While serving the citizens of the borough on council has been an important experience for me, I will not be seeking re-election this year. I have the desire to become more involved in the leadership of the volunteer fire department, where I have served for many years, and I do not have the time continue as part of the borough’s leadership while pursuing that role. Further, after eight years I am concerned that my thoughts are beginning to become stale, and a fresh infusion of ideas would be good for the community.
