NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WGME
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Young Mainer Breaks Guinness World Record With LEGOS
When I was younger my brother and I used to love playing with LEGOS. He loved them so much he shoved a yellow LEGO head up his nose and we had to go to the hospital to get it removed. The best part was when you looked up into his nose you saw a smiling face staring back at you.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
wabi.tv
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Number of available foster homes in Maine increasing, support still sorely needed
WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine's Department of Health and Human Services has recently reported that the number of available homes to take in kids in state custody is increasing, but host families are asking for more support, and not just by way of funding. Resource families, typically known as foster...
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
texasbreaking.com
$6.6 Million Pot – Available For One-Time Payment For Americans
Millions of American retirees may claim extra cash to help them during these times when inflation rises rapidly. Maine governor Janet Mills showed the biennial budget proposal which included payments for retirees. The one-time payment will be equivalent to a one percent cost-of-living-adjustment. Although the amounts will vary, there is...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
These 30 Stunning Photos of Maine Sunsets Are an Explosion of Color and Beauty
Sunsets. It happens every day. However, sometimes, if we're lucky, the sky is painted with all of the colors of the rainbow. This happened last night when all of us Mainers looked to the sky and saw hue of pink, orange, red with tints of yellow, blue and even a rainbow made an appearance in some parts of Maine.
Look at This Amazing Storage Container Home From the Maine Cabin Masters
You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. The nationally popular Maine cabin building crew continue to amaze with their design and craftsmanship. One of their latest episodes is a perfect example of this. In Season 7, Episode 714, the Cabin Masters met the Barnett...
WPFO
$450 heating relief checks: What should Mainers do about a recent address change?
An estimated 880,000 Mainers are set to get $450 heating relief checks, which will start going out at the end of the month. “What do you do if you qualify but moved to a different address in the last few months in Maine?" According to the governor's office, your payment...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
The Top 10 Most Popular Maine Tourist Attractions
This is ranked by attendance in 2021. I was surprised by some of the attractions that made the top 10. I have been to seven out of ten. Remember this is by attendance in 2021. The numbers were put together by MaineBiz. They provided just how many people visited. You may not be surprised at who came in first, but I bet you are surprised at how popular some attractions are.
