Phillipsburg Town Council Members Discuss New Business for 2023 at January Reorganization Meeting

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – At the re-organization meeting of Phillipsburg Town Council, January 4, 2023, most council members used the new business and open time portions of their time to outline their 2023 goals, concerns and focus for the year. We’re recapping the priorities mentioned during the meeting only.

Councilman Randy Piazza Jr.

Piazza under new business addressed three topics. Parking, Towing services and marijuana taxes. Initially asking these be broken down on the bills list by line item, the Business Administrator noted that revenue is not part of the bills list. However, the town CFO could provide a revenue breakdown for him as requested anytime he needs it. Anticipated revenue is available on the annual budget under anticipated revenue. All three he is looking to understand the revenue vs. expense breakdown. The marijuana revenue to the town is collected quarterly, for both recreational and medicinal tax purposes. Towing, Piazza Jr. had asked the town explore ways for the town to look into new options. Presently, when a vehicle is towed, the services are not billed to the town, they are billed to the car owner. The assignment of towing is to have services available on a rotating and on call basis as needed by Law enforcement and/or inspections.

Piazza Jr. also stated he wants to “Work harder and get more stuff done”. He said he “Hopes the town reaps the benefits” and that 2022 was largely the work from the last two years finally coming to reality, such as the pool and ballfields and recreational upgrades. He also voiced his disapproval over the situation with Mrs. Evans addressed about inspections citations and being asked to remove her social media post. Piazza Jr. also wants to resolve the parking ordinances. A day later, Piazza Jr. announced he intends to run for Mayor.

Councilman Peter Marino

Councilman Peter Marino took his time to give a “shout out” to the Phillipsburg police department. From catalytic converters, vandalism and drug problems, he is going to ask for more ‘cops’ to protect our streets. “Three more years and I’m done” Marino said is his future plans. He also said the drugs are bringing gangs and it has to stop. He complemented the “guys in blue” who listened when he asked for flashing lights in the alleys. He sees more activity than ever in the alleys and side streets in his neighborhood and wants it to continue and increase in all sections of town.

Councilman Keith Kennedy

Councilman Keith Kennedy addressed the municipal complex, which he acknowledged Mrs. Pierce asking, as well as crime. He would like to see increased camera surveillance throughout town, as well as enhanced lighting. The streets are dark and in his experience, he said surveillance and the awareness of its presence it a deterrent. Cameras were previously budgeted and need to be invested in to help protect our residents and our officers with investigative tools to do their jobs.

Council Vice President Lee Clark

Council Vice President Lee Clark asked first and foremost, to address library funding. He asked to introduce for discussion placing a referendum on the ballot to fully fund the library. A campaign promise made when he ran for office, Clark motioned , which was seconded by Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. to introduce the issue at the next regular meeting. The motion passed unanimously. Clark concluded in open time with he “Hopes to continue working together in 2023 and working hard, directly and together as they move Phillipsburg forward”.

Council President Harry Wyant

Council President Wyant thanked the council and acknowledged he understands the politics behind the decision, but commits to run a good, orderly meeting and to come prepared to conduct business. “It’s not easy, it’s an election year”, stated Wyant, but he continued that “He hopes even when we disagree, we can leave it at the door”.

Residents Address Council

Phillipsburg resident Joan Pierce asked about the status of the Municipal Building. On Corliss Avenue and vacant since 2019, the municipal complex which housed the staff, police, court and various town functions, has sat empty due to mold. The town in 2022 asked for an environmental study to be redone, with an estimate, as well as engineering studies to determine the course of action.

The business administrator, Matthew Hall responded that since he has taken over and was able to “get up to speed” the estimate for remediation came in $800,000 - $1,000,000. He noted that remediation will be necessary regardless of demolition or renovation of the building. Hall said the engineers are working on specifications for a better understanding of the costs and he plans to deliver the findings and information at the next meeting.

Resident Rob Case, thanked Piazza Jr. for participating with the Cub scouts to learn more about how government works. Case noted they were asked by Piazza what would they like to see to make the town better. The cubs recommended everything from a trampoline and skate park to “ending all the wars”. He concluded by stating, “Little kids notice, observe and are interested in what happens in town.” He asked council to be mindful that children are watching what happens in their town, and they do ask questions.

David Morrisette address council about Center Street as the designated truck route and concerns of transparency. In 2022 he stated, “There are no resolutions or ordinances posted on the town website”. Morrisette would like to see that available to the public for review in 2023 and for it to be consistent.

Members of the public and elected officials are encourage to submit letters to the editor on important topics of interest that are shared on our daily e-news.



