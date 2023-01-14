Suspect Arrested After He Swipes Keys and Takes Off with Montclair CVS Shopper's Car

MONTCLAIR, NJ - A CVS shopper put his keys down and later realized his car was missing, Montclair Police say.

According to the Montclair Police Department, on January 3 at the CVS on Claremont Avenue, a victim reported that he was using the MoneyGram machine inside of CVS when he placed his keys down. When he finished, he then noticed that his keys were missing.

After searching around, he then went outside to discover that his 2008 Toyota Yaris had been stolen.

In the vicinity of Pine Street and Glenridge Avenue, officers on patrol spotted the car and apprehended the 19-year-old male driver from East Orange.

The suspect was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest.



