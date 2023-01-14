Commissioners discuss ESD contracts with AMR

Falls County Commissioners discussed the continuation of ambulance services in the county during their meeting on Monday.

The Falls County Commissioners Court met at the County Courthouse in Marlin on Monday, Jan. 9, with County Judge Jay Elliott presiding. Commissioners present were Milton Albright (Pct. 1), F.A. Green (Pct. 2), Jason Willberg (Pct. 3), and Nita Wuebker (Pct. 4).

AMR has extended its ambulatory services contract in the county to March 31, 2023. During the meeting citizens expressed concerns as to “Then what?” It was noted Emergency Service Districts (ESD) 2 and 3 have a suggested contract available for signing but ESD 1 is not in sync.

AMR will not sign a partial contract for ESD 2 and ESD 3 only.

Judge Elliott noted that there are lots of personnel concerns and discrepancies between all three districts. Commissioner Green reiterated the need to fix personnel concerns. Judge Elliott shared the Commissioners Court has the jurisdiction to remove and reinstate board members.

The court also approved the following agenda items: Transportation of deceased bodies by Central Texas Mortuary Management and American Forensics and Hill Country Forensics as options for autopsy services; payment to Paul Funeral Home for indigent cremation; and Tri-County S.U.D. CR 118 road cut/bore for water utility line to customer and the KONE Care Maintenance Modules for the County Courthouse.

Additional agenda items approved included the appointment of Sheryl Pringle, Kayley Johnson, and Tyler Scott as additional members for the Falls County Child Welfare Board; Burkes and Walker were awarded to provide 2023-2024 professional service contracts for the Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) in Chilton. Seeking bids for county depository contract was also approved. It was noted the required Racial Profiling Report was submitted to the State by Constable Pct. 3-Jerry Loden.

The Commissioners approved a $26,837 invoice for administrative services to Grant Works regarding the American Rescue Plan. It was approved that in addition, county-owned property will be included on future tax sale.

Commissioner Albright moved to approve the payments of bills, including reimbursements, late charges, transfer of cash or funds from any line item or departments. Seconded by Commissioner Wuebker, motion carried. It was moved by Commissioner Wuebker to accept the minutes of prior meetings, seconded by Commissioner Albright, motion carried. Judge Elliott moved the meeting adjourned.