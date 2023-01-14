Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
New Amsterdam Star Previews The Fallout Of Helen's Return And 'Real Test' On The Way For Max
The winter premiere of New Amsterdam will reveal the fallout of Helen's return to New York, and one star opened up about the test that Max is facing.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
