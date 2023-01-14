ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?

When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.

