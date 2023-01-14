Read full article on original website
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
NBC Connecticut
Temperatures in 40s After Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain
There were periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday morning, but there will be some sun and temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We will have sun to clouds Tuesday, high temperatures in the 40s and scattered showers or rain or sleet are possible Tuesday night. It will...
whatsupnewp.com
Slippery travel conditions across CT, MA, and RI: National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
fox61.com
Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?
CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: Colleague's wrong-way crash death adds urgency as lawmakers act
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In hushed tones, a few lawmakers talked about ways to combat wrong-way highway crashes even as they lined up on the Capitol lawn last week for the solemn processional of a hearse carrying the body of their friend and colleague, Rep. Quentin Williams.
New Haven tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 northbound
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down lanes on I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police, the local fire department, and EMS responded to the crash between the exit 6 and 7 ramps just after 12 p.m. Police said serious injuries were reported, and one person was transported […]
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s? The audience was enthralled with how the wealthy live, and that is still true today.
Are buyers getting cautious? Appraisal values may be to blame as Connecticut homes are selling above price
HARTFORD, CT. - The housing market in Connecticut has seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. It is no secret that homes are selling for more than their list price, but how much of an increase are we talking about?
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
