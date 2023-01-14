ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Temperatures in 40s After Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain

There were periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday morning, but there will be some sun and temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We will have sun to clouds Tuesday, high temperatures in the 40s and scattered showers or rain or sleet are possible Tuesday night. It will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour

A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 northbound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down lanes on I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police, the local fire department, and EMS responded to the crash between the exit 6 and 7 ramps just after 12 p.m. Police said serious injuries were reported, and one person was transported […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT

