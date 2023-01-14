ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

3 people injured in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant

By Hannah Eason, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant in Suffolk early Saturday, according to a release from the Suffolk Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., police heard gunshots coming from 130 N. Commerce Street, the location of High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar, and responded to the area. Lieutenant Gary Myrick said the shooting occurred outside the restaurant, near the building’s patio space.

Officers found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are listed as serious but non-life threatening, according to police.

Officers were later notified that a third victim, also injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, self-transported to a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting can contact Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line.  To submit online: Go to www.p3tips.com ; visit www.suffolkva.us/spd and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link; or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

