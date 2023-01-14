ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?

By Darby Wagler
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnOOZ_0kElcqfW00

When designing a kitchen, an element that may make the largest visual impact is the countertops. Therefore, you must choose the right look to complement your specific space. Almost everyone focuses on what material to choose. For a solid color, select laminate, concrete, or wood, but if you want a dramatic look, opt for veined marble, and those who wish to hide crumbs could choose a speckled granite or quartz. However, what about the color?

There are two basic countertop color choices : light or dark. While white, cream, and beige will brighten your home, charcoal, brown, and black will make it cozy and moody. Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the overall appearance of your kitchen design. To choose the right color, you'll need to consider the size of your kitchen, the lighting, and the color of your cabinetry.

Size And Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URMso_0kElcqfW00

Begin by considering the size of your kitchen. If it's pretty small, you may want to opt for lighter countertops since they will make the space feel larger. On the other hand, those with an oversized kitchen could choose dark countertops, making the area feel homier. If you love dark counters, but you have a small kitchen, Plank & Pillow suggests limiting the deep shade to one area of the space. For instance, you could use black on your island but light gray on your other countertops, creating visual interest.

You should also consider how much lighting your kitchen gets. If your kitchen has no windows and few light fixtures, a dark countertop may not be the best choice, as it could make the room feel closed off and cramped. If you have lots of light, however, a dark look would provide drama without making the space feel too small. Similarly, those who love inky tones but don't have windows could improve their appearance by adding more light fixtures.

Color Of Your Cabinetry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeKa3_0kElcqfW00

You should also consider the color of your cabinetry, as you want the countertop shade to complement it. There are two basic ways to choose between light and dark countertops -- contrast with your cabinets or match them closely. For instance, to contrast, you could pair black countertops with white cabinetry or vice versa. On the other hand, pair white cabinets with white countertops or wooden cabinets with brown countertops to create a similar look.

However, homeowners may want to avoid pairings like dark wood cabinets with black countertops , as there could be too many moody tones in one space. At the same time, if you're set on choosing a dark pairing, a white backsplash could break up the design and make it feel airier. Finally, if you're conflicted between light and dark countertops, JM Kitchen & Bath Design suggests speckled gray, as this choice is a great middle-ground that would lighten deep-colored cabinets or tone down bright white ones.

Read this next: These Are The Best Kitchen Cabinet Colors

Comments / 1

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy