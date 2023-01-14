Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?

When designing a kitchen, an element that may make the largest visual impact is the countertops. Therefore, you must choose the right look to complement your specific space. Almost everyone focuses on what material to choose. For a solid color, select laminate, concrete, or wood, but if you want a dramatic look, opt for veined marble, and those who wish to hide crumbs could choose a speckled granite or quartz. However, what about the color?

There are two basic countertop color choices : light or dark. While white, cream, and beige will brighten your home, charcoal, brown, and black will make it cozy and moody. Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the overall appearance of your kitchen design. To choose the right color, you'll need to consider the size of your kitchen, the lighting, and the color of your cabinetry.

Size And Lighting

Begin by considering the size of your kitchen. If it's pretty small, you may want to opt for lighter countertops since they will make the space feel larger. On the other hand, those with an oversized kitchen could choose dark countertops, making the area feel homier. If you love dark counters, but you have a small kitchen, Plank & Pillow suggests limiting the deep shade to one area of the space. For instance, you could use black on your island but light gray on your other countertops, creating visual interest.

You should also consider how much lighting your kitchen gets. If your kitchen has no windows and few light fixtures, a dark countertop may not be the best choice, as it could make the room feel closed off and cramped. If you have lots of light, however, a dark look would provide drama without making the space feel too small. Similarly, those who love inky tones but don't have windows could improve their appearance by adding more light fixtures.

Color Of Your Cabinetry

You should also consider the color of your cabinetry, as you want the countertop shade to complement it. There are two basic ways to choose between light and dark countertops -- contrast with your cabinets or match them closely. For instance, to contrast, you could pair black countertops with white cabinetry or vice versa. On the other hand, pair white cabinets with white countertops or wooden cabinets with brown countertops to create a similar look.

However, homeowners may want to avoid pairings like dark wood cabinets with black countertops , as there could be too many moody tones in one space. At the same time, if you're set on choosing a dark pairing, a white backsplash could break up the design and make it feel airier. Finally, if you're conflicted between light and dark countertops, JM Kitchen & Bath Design suggests speckled gray, as this choice is a great middle-ground that would lighten deep-colored cabinets or tone down bright white ones.

