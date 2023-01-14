Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident August Heminway completes photo documentary "A Rural Devotion"
August Heminway of Ridgefield completed a photo documentary project titled "A Rural Devotion" for an independent study at SUNY Oneonta examining underfunded or overlooked volunteer fire departments. From October to December 2022, August spent time with the West Oneonta Fire Department and observed its training and operations. "Firefighters are humanitarians...
hamlethub.com
The Norwalk Art Space Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant From CT Humanities
NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Art Space was recently awarded a $15,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.
hamlethub.com
Financial accounting career provides its own kind of adrenaline for Oxford resident
Sometimes the career you envisioned and the one you end up having could not possibly be more different. That was the case for Oxford resident Kevin Tirella, who anticipated a career in law enforcement, and ended up being a Greenwich-based CPA consultant. Tirella planned to play football and ultimately become...
hamlethub.com
Memorial Service Planned for Ridgefield Resident Dr. Kristin Sobel, 39, DVM at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital
Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), DVM, 39, of Ridgefield, died on December 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey D. Boyd and loving mother of Andrew Owen Boyd. Kristin was born in Springfield, MA on July 27, 1983; the daughter of Marek and Krystyna Sobel. From early on, Kristin expressed talent in academics and athletics, but her calling was found in caring for her family’s pets.
hamlethub.com
Ms President US awarded grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation
Ms President US in Ridgefield, CT is pleased to announce it has been awarded a competitive grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, The Fund for Women and Girls to support its expansion efforts in Fairfield County. Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, motivates and prepares girls in...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Delegate introduces bill to award diploma to high school seniors who die before graduation
Richmond Democratic Del. Dawn Adams received a letter in June from a mother who had lost her son to gun violence in November 2021. It had been her son’s lifelong dream to graduate high school and get his diploma, but he had died before he finished his senior year.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
How one nonprofit is making sure kids have what they need at home
A nonprofit is making sure Central Virginia families have their basic needs met, so children can have the best opportunity to focus on their education.
hamlethub.com
Purple Heart recipient, John Bergmann, 75, familiar friendly face at CVS in Ridgefield, has died
John Andrew Bergmann, 75, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Alice Bergmann and beloved father of Robert Bergmann. John was born in Long Island City, NY on September 26, 1947; a son of the late Andrew and Evelyn Bergmann and was raised in Putnam Valley, New York.
Washington Examiner
Virginia Commonwealth University requires personal 'diversity statements' for faculty, documents show
EXCLUSIVE — The faculty hiring process at Virginia Commonwealth University and its medical school requires applicants to provide a statement of commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion that is factored into their application, new documents show. In a series of survey questions by the Association of American Medical Colleges...
NBC12
Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday
Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million. Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day. Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Department is HIRING!
Are you interested in a career within the Ridgefield Police Department?. Become part of the team as a Full Time Police/Fire/EMS Dispatcher. You can apply online through the Town of Ridgefield website or at PoliceApp.com. See the attached images for further information or visit Ridgefield Police on Facebook here.
hamlethub.com
2023 Kiwanis Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in Partnership with Wilton Historical Society
Once again, Wilton Kiwanis will host a Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in partnership with the Wilton Historical Society. Orders will be ready for pick-up at the Wilton Historical Society 224 Danbury Road on Feb. 10-12. Note: this is the same location as our annual Pumpkin Sale. Order pick-up...
hamlethub.com
Southbury residents to receive Phone Survey regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park
The Southbury Board of Selectmen is reminding the residents that The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) is conducting a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. Phone calls will come from a number 201-484-0582 and should show a...
Richmond councilmember announces agreement reached with convenience store
A spokesperson for Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson announced that an agreement has been reached with the Carolina Express convenience store and its operations.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
hamlethub.com
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Henrico County Public Schools’ calendar 2022-23
To view the approved 2022-23 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2022-2023-calendar/. To view the approved 2023-24 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2023-2024schoolcalendar/. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it. You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
