ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident August Heminway completes photo documentary "A Rural Devotion"

August Heminway of Ridgefield completed a photo documentary project titled "A Rural Devotion" for an independent study at SUNY Oneonta examining underfunded or overlooked volunteer fire departments. From October to December 2022, August spent time with the West Oneonta Fire Department and observed its training and operations. "Firefighters are humanitarians...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Memorial Service Planned for Ridgefield Resident Dr. Kristin Sobel, 39, DVM at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital

Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), DVM, 39, of Ridgefield, died on December 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey D. Boyd and loving mother of Andrew Owen Boyd. Kristin was born in Springfield, MA on July 27, 1983; the daughter of Marek and Krystyna Sobel. From early on, Kristin expressed talent in academics and athletics, but her calling was found in caring for her family’s pets.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!

Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC12

Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday

Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million. Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day. Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight...
RICHMOND, VA
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Department is HIRING!

Are you interested in a career within the Ridgefield Police Department?. Become part of the team as a Full Time Police/Fire/EMS Dispatcher. You can apply online through the Town of Ridgefield website or at PoliceApp.com. See the attached images for further information or visit Ridgefield Police on Facebook here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
DANBURY, CT
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County Public Schools’ calendar 2022-23

To view the approved 2022-23 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2022-2023-calendar/. To view the approved 2023-24 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2023-2024schoolcalendar/. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it. You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy