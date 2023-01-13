Read full article on original website
India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc (GGR.O) and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday.
